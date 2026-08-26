New championship at Royal International to celebrate equine excellence in hand

The series will run next year, culminating in an in-hand championship in the International Arena during the RIHS

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A chestnut being shown in hand
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A new in-hand championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) will “celebrate and promote excellence” in horse and pony breeding.

The National Pony Society (NPS) and RIHS are “delighted” to confirm that the Cases Ltd NPS Pendley supreme in-hand series will run next year, culminating in a championship in the International Arena at Hickstead.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.