New championship at Royal International to celebrate equine excellence in hand

A new in-hand championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) will “celebrate and promote excellence” in horse and pony breeding.

The National Pony Society (NPS) and RIHS are “delighted” to confirm that the Cases Ltd NPS Pendley supreme in-hand series will run next year, culminating in a championship in the International Arena at Hickstead.

Qualifiers will be held at NPS and Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain affiliated shows, for hunter, hack and riding horse, British Riding Pony and show hunter pony breeding, as well as all registered mountain and moorland ponies.

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NPS chair Jackie Webb said: “The brainchild of 2025 NPS president Sara Hird, the competition aims to identify and celebrate the leading light horse or pony in-hand champion of the year, while also recognising and rewarding breeding excellence, reflecting the charitable objectives of the NPS.”

Hickstead director Lizzie Bunn said this will be an “exciting addition” to the show, thanking those who have worked towards it, and the sponsors Suzanne and Ian Burns.

Mrs Burns said the couple were delighted to support the championship.

“Ian and I are passionate about investing in the future of pony breeding and showing,” she said. “We believe this competition has enormous potential to promote our native and riding pony breeds while supporting breeders during these challenging times.

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“We are thrilled that the NPS is driving this exciting new initiative forward and look forward to seeing the finalists compete at the 2027 Agria Royal International Horse Show.”

Details of qualification criteria, venues and championship conditions will be announced shortly.

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