When do the Brits start? Eventing World Championships dressage times released

Find out the dressage times for the British combinations, plus other top contenders, at the eventing World Championships in Aachen – plus team order and who is the individual on the British squad

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Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley in the dressage at Aachen 2025
Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley, pictured in the dressage at Aachen 2025, are pathfinders for the British team at this year’s eventing World Championships
(Image credit: Alamy)

The dressage times for the next two days of action at the eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany, have been released.

The first horse to enter the arena will be Chevalier 97, ridden by Daniel Dunst for the Austrian team, at 9.30am German time (8.30 British time) tomorrow (Thursday, 13 August). The last pair to compete are Vittoria Panizzon and DHI Jackpot, for Italy – they start at 4.53pm German time (3.53pm British time) on Friday (14 August).

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.