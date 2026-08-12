The dressage times for the next two days of action at the eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany, have been released.

The first horse to enter the arena will be Chevalier 97, ridden by Daniel Dunst for the Austrian team, at 9.30am German time (8.30 British time) tomorrow (Thursday, 13 August). The last pair to compete are Vittoria Panizzon and DHI Jackpot, for Italy – they start at 4.53pm German time (3.53pm British time) on Friday (14 August).

The eventing dressage takes place in Stadium 2, a grass arena which will also host driving dressage during the second week of the FEI World Championships.

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Eventing World Championships dressage times: Britain’s riders

There are no big surprises here. I expected Caroline Harris, the least experienced rider on the British squad, to be given the individual berth.

Similarly, it makes sense for London 52 and Lordships Graffalo, who have the strongest claims on individual medals, to be given the third and fourth spots on the team roster.

That said, the British line-up boasts four really strong combinations. Flash Cooley and JL Dublin both have realistic chances to win individual medals too – and would top the billing for any other nation.

Times for other top contenders

Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake, USA team: 12.52pm German time (11.52am British time) on Thursday

Alex Hua Tian and Chicko, Chinese individual: 10.05am German time (9.05am British time) on Friday

Monica Spencer and Artist, New Zealand team: 10.19am German time (9.19am British time) on Friday

Boyd Martin and Cooley Nutcracker, USA team: 10.50am German time (9.50am British time) on Friday

Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar, Australian team: 11.04am German time (10.04am British time) on Friday

Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue, Irish team: 11.18am German time (10.18am British time) on Friday

Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza, French team: 11.25am German time (10.25am British time) on Friday

Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel, German team: 11.39am German time (10.39am British time) on Friday

Tamie Smith and Lillet 3, USA individual: 2.51pm German time (1.51pm British time) on Friday

Tim Price and Falco, New Zealand team: 3.05am German time (2.05pm British time) on Friday

Will Coleman and Diabolo, USA team: 3.12pm German team (2.12pm British time) on Friday

Nicolas Touzaint and Diabolo Menthe, French team: 4.04pm German time (3.04pm British time) on Friday

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH, German team: 4.18pm German time (3.18pm British time) on Friday

Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Kiarado D’Arville, Belgian team: 4.39pm German time (3.39pm British time) on Friday

Full eventing World Championships dressage times

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