When do the Brits start? Eventing World Championships dressage times released
Find out the dressage times for the British combinations, plus other top contenders, at the eventing World Championships in Aachen – plus team order and who is the individual on the British squad
The dressage times for the next two days of action at the eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany, have been released.
The first horse to enter the arena will be Chevalier 97, ridden by Daniel Dunst for the Austrian team, at 9.30am German time (8.30 British time) tomorrow (Thursday, 13 August). The last pair to compete are Vittoria Panizzon and DHI Jackpot, for Italy – they start at 4.53pm German time (3.53pm British time) on Friday (14 August).
The eventing dressage takes place in Stadium 2, a grass arena which will also host driving dressage during the second week of the FEI World Championships.
Eventing World Championships dressage times: Britain’s riders
- Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley, team: 11.11am German time (10.11am British time) on Thursday
- Tom McEwen and JL Dublin, team: 3.57pm German time (2.57pm British time) on Thursday
- Laura Collett and London 52, team: 12.24pm German time (11.24am British time) on Friday
- Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo, team: 4.46pm German time (3.46pm British time) on Friday
- Caroline Harris and D. Day, individual: 12.52pm German time (11.52am British time) on Friday
There are no big surprises here. I expected Caroline Harris, the least experienced rider on the British squad, to be given the individual berth.
Similarly, it makes sense for London 52 and Lordships Graffalo, who have the strongest claims on individual medals, to be given the third and fourth spots on the team roster.
That said, the British line-up boasts four really strong combinations. Flash Cooley and JL Dublin both have realistic chances to win individual medals too – and would top the billing for any other nation.
Times for other top contenders
- Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake, USA team: 12.52pm German time (11.52am British time) on Thursday
- Alex Hua Tian and Chicko, Chinese individual: 10.05am German time (9.05am British time) on Friday
- Monica Spencer and Artist, New Zealand team: 10.19am German time (9.19am British time) on Friday
- Boyd Martin and Cooley Nutcracker, USA team: 10.50am German time (9.50am British time) on Friday
- Oliver Barrett and Sandhills Briar, Australian team: 11.04am German time (10.04am British time) on Friday
- Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue, Irish team: 11.18am German time (10.18am British time) on Friday
- Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza, French team: 11.25am German time (10.25am British time) on Friday
- Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel, German team: 11.39am German time (10.39am British time) on Friday
- Tamie Smith and Lillet 3, USA individual: 2.51pm German time (1.51pm British time) on Friday
- Tim Price and Falco, New Zealand team: 3.05am German time (2.05pm British time) on Friday
- Will Coleman and Diabolo, USA team: 3.12pm German team (2.12pm British time) on Friday
- Nicolas Touzaint and Diabolo Menthe, French team: 4.04pm German time (3.04pm British time) on Friday
- Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH, German team: 4.18pm German time (3.18pm British time) on Friday
- Lara de Liedekerke-Meier and Kiarado D’Arville, Belgian team: 4.39pm German time (3.39pm British time) on Friday
Full eventing World Championships dressage times
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Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.