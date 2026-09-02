Burghley dressage times released – what time does your favourite start?

The Burghley Horse Trials dressage times are now available, so check out when the riders you want to see go over the next two days

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Ros Canter, a rider in a black tailcoat, rides bay horse Lordships Graffalo in the dressage at Burghley Horse Trials 2025
Ros Canter, pictured riding Burghley 2025 winner Lordships Graffalo, will be the guinea pig rider with MHS Seventeen at 9.30am on Thursday morning.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the next two days of action have been released.

The first rider of the competition to head between the white boards at Burghley is the US’s Caroline Pamukcu with HSH Tolan King at 10am tomorrow. Riders follow at 8min intervals, with a coffee break mid-morning and mid-afternoon, as well as a lunch break. The final pair tomorrow, at 3.50pm, are Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte, for New Zealand.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.