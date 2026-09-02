The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the next two days of action have been released.

The first rider of the competition to head between the white boards at Burghley is the US’s Caroline Pamukcu with HSH Tolan King at 10am tomorrow. Riders follow at 8min intervals, with a coffee break mid-morning and mid-afternoon, as well as a lunch break. The final pair tomorrow, at 3.50pm, are Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte, for New Zealand.

Friday’s action also starts at 10am with Ireland’s Sam Watson on Ballyneety Rocketman and it ends with Harry Meade on Cavallier Crystal, at 3.50pm.

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The guinea pig rider is Ros Canter, on MHS Seventeen, and she goes into the arena at 9.30am on Thursday. The guinea pig performs the dressage test so the ground jury can get their eye in and the event’s systems can be tested – they are not actually part of the competition.

Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: key contenders

Tim Price (NZL) and Global Quest: 10.08am on Thursday

Gemma Stevens (GBR) and Chilli Knight: 11.34am on Thursday

Caroline Powell (NZL) and High Time: 3.10pm on Thursday

Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Goliath Du Loir: 3.42pm on Thursday

Sarah Bullimore (GBR) and Corimiro: 10.32am on Friday

Lucy Latta (IRL) and RCA Patron Saint: 11.34am on Friday

Katie Magee (GBR) and Treworra: 2.32pm on Friday

Will Coleman (USA) and Very Dignified: 2.40pm on Friday

Tom Jackson (GBR) and United 36: 3.18pm on Friday

Caroline Pamukcu (USA) on HSH Blake: 3.26pm on Friday

Tim Price (NZL) and Falco: 3.42pm on Friday

Harry Meade (GBR) and Cavalier Crystal: 3.50pm on Friday

Full Burghley dressage times

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