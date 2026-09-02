Burghley dressage times released – what time does your favourite start?
The Burghley Horse Trials dressage times are now available, so check out when the riders you want to see go over the next two days
The Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage times for the next two days of action have been released.
The first rider of the competition to head between the white boards at Burghley is the US’s Caroline Pamukcu with HSH Tolan King at 10am tomorrow. Riders follow at 8min intervals, with a coffee break mid-morning and mid-afternoon, as well as a lunch break. The final pair tomorrow, at 3.50pm, are Jesse Campbell and Cooley Lafitte, for New Zealand.
Friday’s action also starts at 10am with Ireland’s Sam Watson on Ballyneety Rocketman and it ends with Harry Meade on Cavallier Crystal, at 3.50pm.
The guinea pig rider is Ros Canter, on MHS Seventeen, and she goes into the arena at 9.30am on Thursday. The guinea pig performs the dressage test so the ground jury can get their eye in and the event’s systems can be tested – they are not actually part of the competition.
Burghley Horse Trials dressage times: key contenders
- Tim Price (NZL) and Global Quest: 10.08am on Thursday
- Gemma Stevens (GBR) and Chilli Knight: 11.34am on Thursday
- Caroline Powell (NZL) and High Time: 3.10pm on Thursday
- Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Goliath Du Loir: 3.42pm on Thursday
- Sarah Bullimore (GBR) and Corimiro: 10.32am on Friday
- Lucy Latta (IRL) and RCA Patron Saint: 11.34am on Friday
- Katie Magee (GBR) and Treworra: 2.32pm on Friday
- Will Coleman (USA) and Very Dignified: 2.40pm on Friday
- Tom Jackson (GBR) and United 36: 3.18pm on Friday
- Caroline Pamukcu (USA) on HSH Blake: 3.26pm on Friday
- Tim Price (NZL) and Falco: 3.42pm on Friday
- Harry Meade (GBR) and Cavalier Crystal: 3.50pm on Friday
Full Burghley dressage times
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Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.