Harry Meade will be the first and last rider to compete at Defender Burghley Horse Trials (3-6 September) – and somewhere in between.

The draw has been made for the CCI5* and Harry, who has come third here for the past three years, will be eyeing a shot at his first title. He will go first with Superstition, 27th with Et Hop De Matz and last with Cavalier Crystal, last year’s podium finisher. He will be the 55th horse but wear number 56 as no Burghley rider is ever asked to carry the “unlucky” number 13.

Second to go will be US rider Caroline Pamukcu, making her Burghley debut with HSH Tolan King. Caroline is also number 53 with HSH Blake, whom she entered on Monday (17 August) as a re-route after the pair parted ways early on the cross-country at the World Championships.

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Tim Price is drawn at number three with Global Quest and 55 with Falco. It will be interesting to see whether the 17-year-old starts, after he and Tim finished 21st individually at the worlds last week. Tim came sixth here last year with Vitali but this would be a first Burghley for both these horses.

2026 Burghley draw: medallists and rising stars

Two of Britain’s world team gold medallists are in the draw; individual bronze medallist Laura Collett will be number 47 with Bling, who finished 14th at Badminton this year, and Gemma Stevens brings her 2021 Bicton CCI5* winner Chilli Knight.

Tom Jackson, who came second here in 2022 with Capels Hollow Drift, is drawn sixth with Hawk Eye, who came 31st at Badminton this year. He is also number 52 with the up-and-coming 10-year-old United 36, who finished fourth at Badminton 2026, his first five-star.

Sarah Bullimore and home-bred Corimiro, who came fifth at Pau last year and 10th at Badminton 2026, are the favourites according to equestrian data analysis company EquiRatings. They start as number 34.

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Caroline Powell, Burghley champion in 2010 with Lenamore, is drawn as number 24 with High Time, with whom she finished eighth here last year.

See the full draw.

Don’t miss our exclusive Burghley cross-country course-walk with Tina Cook in next week’s magazine (27 August) and full form guide in the 4 September edition.

To stay up to date with the latest equestrian news in the run-up to and throughout Burghley, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website