Gold medallists, young superstars and a three-horse rider: find out who goes when at Burghley 2026

The 2026 Burghley draw has been made to determine the starting order

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Harry Meade and Cavalier Crystal at Burghley 2025
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Harry Meade will be the first and last rider to compete at Defender Burghley Horse Trials (3-6 September) – and somewhere in between.

The draw has been made for the CCI5* and Harry, who has come third here for the past three years, will be eyeing a shot at his first title. He will go first with Superstition, 27th with Et Hop De Matz and last with Cavalier Crystal, last year’s podium finisher. He will be the 55th horse but wear number 56 as no Burghley rider is ever asked to carry the “unlucky” number 13.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.