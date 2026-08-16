‘I cherish him every day’: London 52 completes Laura Collett’s set of team gold championship medals

The partnership have won team gold at the Olympics, Europeans and World Championships, alongside their individual medals

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
London 52 clears an upright black and white Mercedes Benz branded showjumping in the main arena at Aachen world eventing championships.
Laura Collett and London 52 win team gold and individual bronze at the eventing World Championships in Aachen, mirroring their Paris Olympics result
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Laura Collett knows she “may never, ever find another horse like London 52”, who at the eventing World Championships added individual bronze and team gold to his impressive trophy cabinet.

The reigning European champions now have a full set of team gold medals from the European and World Championships, and the Olympics. Plus individual medals from all three. This result repeats what they achieved in Paris two years ago.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.