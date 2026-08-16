The Brits crowned world eventing champions! But German maestro foils bid for double gold and clean medals sweep

Ros Canter leads the British team to gold, plus individual silver and bronze, as Michael Jung secures the individual title

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The British team of Tom McEwen, Laura Collett, Ros Canter and Gemma Stevens hold their gold medals aloft on their lap of honour after being crowned world eventing champions
The British team (left to right: Tom McEwen, Laura Collett, Ros Canter and Gemma Stevens) hold their gold medals aloft on their lap of honour in Aachen.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ros Canter led the British team to a comfortable gold medal in the final reckoning as the eventing World Championships results were decided in Aachen. She also took individual silver with a superlative performance in every phase on Lordships Graffalo (Walter).

“This feels very special – relief and excitement all wrapped into one,” said Ros. “We know Walter is getting on for one of the best of all time and every time I ride him the pressure builds in an atmosphere like this. I know I’ve won a lot but I get to know him better each time.”

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.