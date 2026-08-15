Ros Canter pushes for double gold as Britain take commanding lead in eventing World Championships

The eventing World Championships cross-country results show Britain still on top

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Ros Canter jumping yellow fence in water at Aachen eventing World Championship cross-country, finishing second in results
Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo are in second place individually after cross-country on 23.4, just 0.4 behind leader Michael Jung
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo were the anchormen for the British team and smoothly secured the overnight team lead in Aachen, as we review the eventing World Championships cross-country results.

They go forward on their dressage score of 23.4, moving up from fourth to the silver-medal position.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.