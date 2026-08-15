There was major disappointment for Gemma Stevens in Aachen – as Tom McEwen keeps Britain’s hopes alive following an action-packed morning of cross-country at the eventing World Championships.

Gemma and Flash Cooley were the first of the Brits to tackle course-designer Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s track, but suffered a shock elimination early on course.

The pair had a stop at the rail into the coffin (fence 8a) on the direct route. They then diverted to the long route, but had two stops at 8c – a similar fence to the one they had already refused at on the direct route. With three refusals, they were eliminated.

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Team stalwarts Tom McEwen and JL Dublin had better fortune when they came home clear with one of the quickest rounds so far. They were just five seconds over the 9min50sec optimum time, collecting 2 time-penalties.

Tom said he “couldn’t be happier”.

“It’s providing, looking at scores, to be a decent track,” he said.

“For the good horses and probably riders, it still needs a lot of riding. You’ve got flags everywhere, the corners are skinny, and there’s lots of corners.”

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Tom said JL Dublin “went brilliantly”.

“I let him set sail and never thought I was rushing. I tried to leave enough petrol in the tank, hoping that I was feeling enough from on top to go the direct way at the corner combination (fence 24).

“For me, when I was just going away, he was a bit like: ‘Why am I going away from home again?’ so I made the quick decision to speed as quick as I could round the long route, which is clearly much safer. It's a good option. The straight route is jumping great, but with three in the team, the team comes first. And I thought get that done and sorted.”

Tom said he was “desperately sorry” for teammate Gemma.

“It wasn’t to be. We all know that sometimes it's just the case with horses,” he said.

“For us on top, it’s no different. We’re here to go clear first, close to the time second and get that score posted.”

A dramatic morning of World Championship cross-country

It’s been a dramatic morning for many, with only two clear inside the 9min50sec optimum time at the time of writing. Australia’s Sophia Hill and Humble Glory were the first (9min45sec) and Switzerland’s Melody Johner and Erin were the second to do it, a second quicker than Sophia.

At this stage the second rotation of team riders have now jumped. The home side, which had been lying in provisional silver, have two scores on the board; Libussa Lübbeke and Caramia FRH had a flag (9 penalties) and 16.8 time-penalties and Malin Hansen-Hotopp and Carlitos Quidditch K had just 3.2 time-penalties to add.

France started the day in provisional bronze, but like Britain is now relying on its two final riders, after Benjamin Massie and Figaro Fonroy had a fall at fence 9a of the Turkish Airlines Complex. Benjamin has confirmed his horse is uninjured. Their teammate Alexis Goury and Je’Vall came home clear with 6.4 time-penalties.

New Zealand, which was just behind France in the standings, suffered disappointment with the elimination of Clarke Johnstone and Rocket Man after the pair were stopped by the ground jury at fence 12. More information to follow, when this is available.

Jonelle Price looked to be having a fantastic round with Senor Crocodillo. The pair were stopped and held before fence 20 Farm Yard, as some fence repairs took place later on course, and they resumed their round, only to have a frustrating run-out at the second brush at fence 27c.

“It’s frustrating, but it’s sport,” said Jonelle, who believes the hold contributed to the stop with Senor Crocodillo “switching off” a little.

“Holds can happen, but for this horse he’s never been held before. He is probably a bit of a simple gelding, and I say that in the nicest possible way. I think he thought he’d run his race, he’d been foot-perfect up until there.

“It’s kind of a bitter pill to swallow because it’s not his fault, it’s not my fault, it’s just part of the game. It’s just unfortunate to try that at the World Championships, especially after we lost our first person. We had a bit of a hole to dig ourselves out of and I was feeling pretty good about making a nice dent in that challenge.”

While there has been frustrations for some, Ireland has put itself in the mix thanks to two brilliant clear rounds from Ian Cassells and Milridge Atlantis and Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense. Ian had 7.2 time-faults and Aoife 1.2 time-faults, putting the team in an excellent position at this stage.

“He’s some horse and he just feels like he’s getting better and better,” said a delighted Aoife.

“He cruised around Bramham, and I could have cruised here inside the time. I was saying ‘whoa’ the whole way – but in my head I thought I’m second on the team and it’s about being clear before being fast.”

It’s still all to play for as the final two riders for the teams and the remaining individual combinations tackle Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s track this afternoon.

The remaining British times: