Tom McEwen keeps Britain’s eventing World Championships hopes alive following teammate’s shock elimination

Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s cross-country track has provided a morning of highs and lows

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Tom McEwen and JL Dublin jump a large wooden box fence at the 2025 Blenheim European Eventing Championships.
Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (pictured at the 2025 Europeans) have jumped clear with just two time-faults.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

There was major disappointment for Gemma Stevens in Aachen – as Tom McEwen keeps Britain’s hopes alive following an action-packed morning of cross-country at the eventing World Championships.

Gemma and Flash Cooley were the first of the Brits to tackle course-designer Giuseppe Della Chiesa’s track, but suffered a shock elimination early on course.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.