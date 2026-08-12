The eventing World Championships cross-country course, designed by Giuseppe della Chiesa, has been unveiled.

The track at Aachen, a legendary venue for horsesport in Germany, is 5600m long, with an optimum time of 9min 50sec.

Before the eventing World Championships, Giuseppe talked to H&H about the challenges of designing here and the importance of providing alternatives at a championship.

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Aachen is a small site to host a course of this length and the overwhelming first impression is that the track twists and turns back on itself a lot.

There are numerous alternatives and in a couple of places two combinations cover the same area of ground – this will be great for spectators, but is very confusing on a first course-walk in terms of working out the routes available.

Giuseppe has manipulated the fence numbering so that in some places riders are committed to one route once they jump the first element, while in other combinations there is more flexibility.

Riders would always walk a course multiple times at a championship and they will certainly need to do so here. As they ride round, they will have to be aware that horses are seeing the course for the first time and they need to be very clear where they want to go when there are multiple fences in the horse’s eyeline.

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While being committed to their plan A, riders will also need to have the options available clear in their minds so they can make a quick change if necessary and still jump every element of the fence. Missing an element – or jumping one twice – would result in elimination.

Let’s see what’s in store on Saturday…

Eventing World Championships cross-country course: fence by fence

Fence 1: DHL Flower Box

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 2: STAWAG Table

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 3: Alpurial Windmill

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 4: Mushroom Oxer

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 5abcd: Sparkassen Hills

There are two routes through this fence and the numbering means once a rider has jumped the first element, they are locked into one route or the other.

Fence 5abc direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 5d direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route involves three jumping efforts rather than two and sits to the right of the direct route. It is not a great deal further in distance.

Fence 5a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 5b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 5cd alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 6: Silver Birch Trakehner

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 7: Turkish Airlines Fruit Table

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8abcde: Coffin

There are two main routes through this fence. The direct route is a traditional three-element “coffin” fence – although the name has not been widely used in eventing in recent years.

Fence 8ab direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8c direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8de direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8de alternative – this fence, to the left of the direct route, serves as an alternative if a rider runs out at the direct route 8de

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The main alternative route involves taking two gates on the way to the hollow area, confusingly intermingled with the fences comprising fence nine, and then jumping through an easier version of the hollow.

Fence 8a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8c alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8d alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 8e alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

There is also another alternative 8ab which involves turning back away from the direction of travel through the driving obstacle beside this complex. This fence is not pictured.

Fence 9abc: Turkish Airlines Complex

After fence eight, riders circle back round to fence nine, which they actually passed on their way to fence eight. Fence nine has three main routes. The most direct route involves taking on two triple brush arrowheads on a straight line.

Fence 9a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9bc direct route (with Vittoria Panizzon and another member of the Italian team)

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Riders can also take an alternative 9a further to the left and then make a bending line to the direct route 9bc

Fence 9a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

There is also an alternative route with different profile fences, which involves covering more distance. The way this complex is numbered means riders cannot switch to this route having taken either version of 9a on the direct route or switch away from this route once they have jumped 9ab here.

Fence 9ab alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 9c alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 10: Wildbach Crossing

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11abcd: Allianz Water Complex

This is the first water on course and there are several routes through it. To add to the complexity, the same pond is used by fence 13. The most direct route through fence 11 involves four fences.

Fence 11a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Looking over fence 11a at the rest of the complex

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11b direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11c direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11d direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

One of the alternative routes involves two easier fences to get into the water. After these two, riders can go to direct route 11c and 11d.

Fence 11a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 11b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Riders can also go right round to the far side of the water and jump a difference fence in, labelled 11abc, and then go the duck which forms the direct route 11d.

Fence 11abc alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Finally, there is this fence, labelled 11cd. We believe this cannot be jumped on any route without incurring 20 penalties and that it exists as an option after a rider has had a problem at the corner at 11c. We are confirming this.

Fence 11cd alternative after a problem at 11c

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 12: Triplebar

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 13abcde: Allianz Water Complex

There are two routes through this complex, which shares its pond with fence 11. The way the fence is numbered means riders cannot mix and match fences between different routes.

Fence 13ab direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 13cd direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 13e direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route also involves three jumping efforts, but it is longer, with a loop between the first two elements.

Fence 13a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 13bc alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 13de alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 14: Steeplechase Brush

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 15: Little Owl

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 15 from the landing side

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16: Stick Piles

There are two stick piles here – the one on the left is a little less inviting but is on a quicker line.

Fence 16 direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 16 alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17abcde: Longines Challenge

There are three routes on offer here. The most direct route involves jumping off a big drop and then taking two more elements on a straight line.

Fence 17a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17bc direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17de direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

After jumping off the drop, riders have the option of pulling away from the direct route fences bc and de and instead taking three different elements on an easier line.

Fence 17b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17cd alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17e alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The final route here involves four elements on a looping S bend. The final element is the same skinny brush arrowhead (e) as is jumped on the other alternative route

Fence 17a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17cd alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 17e alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 18: Rollercoaster

Although this is a let-up fence, the ground on the approach lives up to the fence‘s name.

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 19: Silver Birch Oxer

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 20: Farm Yard

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fences 21 and 22: Picnic Tables

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 23: DHL Boat

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24abc: SAP Village

There are two routes through this, with the option to swap to the alternative element c after taking the direct route elements a and b.

Fence 24a direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

A view over 24a down to the following elements. Irish chef d’equipe Sam Griffiths leads the way for a couple of his team members in this photo.

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24b direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

A view over fence 24b, showing the line to 24c on the direct route.

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24c direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24b alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 24c alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 25abc: DHL Water Complex

There are two routes through this final water. The numbering prevents riders from changing their minds partway through – they are locked into one route or the other.

Fence 25ab direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 25c direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 25a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 25bc alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 26: Aachen 2026 Icon

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 27abcd: Mercedes-Benz Challenge

This final combination offers two routes and the numbering means riders are committed to one or the other; they cannot mix and match. The direct route has two elements.

Fence 27ab direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 27cd direct route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The alternative route has three elements

Fence 27a alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 27bc alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 27d alternative route

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Fence 28: Welcome Home

(Image credit: Pippa Roome)