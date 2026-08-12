Check out all the cross-country fences Laura Collett, Ros Canter and the other Brits must conquer for World Eventing Championship gold

A complete virtual course-walk around the cross-country track in Aachen – check out all the direct routes and the alternatives on Giuseppe della Chiesa’s course

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A silver birch rail into a hollow on the Aachen eventing World Championships cross-country course
(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

The eventing World Championships cross-country course, designed by Giuseppe della Chiesa, has been unveiled.

The track at Aachen, a legendary venue for horsesport in Germany, is 5600m long, with an optimum time of 9min 50sec.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.