Tom McEwen holds the individual lead after the first day of eventing World Championships dressage – and Britain shares pole position in the team standings.

The British rider scored 26.6 on JL Dublin, giving himself a 0.6 of a penalty margin over Jonelle Price, the lunchtime leader, who holds second at the close of play.

Tom delivered a polished test with the 15-year-old owned by Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, scoring plenty of eights.

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“I’m really pleased – Dubs always delivers,” said Tom McEwen after his eventing World Championships dressage test. “There’s a little bit more atmosphere than I expected and he was a bit lit up straight away when I went in there.

“I could feel it when I kept trying to trot and he kept popping into canter. I thought, ‘Oh, right, we’re not quite where I want to be’, but he delivered a really good test.”

Tom rode close to the grandstand, where the crowd was cheering, before he entered the arena, but said that wasn’t a deliberate plan.

He explained: “I was trying to gain control. I had a secure plan around the outside, which went a little out of the window, and I had to go by feel for the first bit. But actually, as soon as he settled into it, he was really good, and he was really there.”

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The pair’s marks just dropped down to a 5.5 and two sixes when they had a messy final flying change on the centreline.

Tom said: “He’s been annoyed by the flies all week, and I’ve really been struggling with them. I know when he’s completely with me because he’s not paying any attention to the flies. I could feel him starting to go and I was thinking ‘Oh no, we’ve lost all concentration.’

“It’s a tough test and that was our one big mistake, which was a shame. I know I can come out and deliver a 21 or 22, but honestly, coming back out with a 26.6, I was really pleased. It’s great for the team and I was really pleased with him.”

Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley take sixth after the first day of the 2026 eventing World Championships in Aachen (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom’s score combined with 29.3 from the first British team member, Gemma Stevens on Flash Cooley (sixth overnight), to give 55.9.

This is the same total as New Zealand – counting Jonelle Price and Senor Crocodillo’s 27.2 and Clarke Johnstone’s 28.7 with Rocket Man – so the two nations share the team gold position after this first day of action.

However, much will change tomorrow – most nations will field their strongest dressage horses in the number three and four spots and expect to drop the dressage score from their pathfinder.

The final riders for the British team, in partnership with Agria, who both perform their dressage tests tomorrow, are Laura Collett (London 52, 11.24am British time) and Ros Canter (Lordships Graffalo, 3.46pm British time).

Team standings after eventing World Championships dressage day one

1eq. Great Britain 55.9

Tom McEwen on JL Dublin 26.6

Gemma Stevens on Flash Cooley 29.3

1eq. New Zealand 55.9

Jonelle Price on Senor Crocodillo 27.2

Clarke Johnstone on Rocket Man 28.7

3. Germany 59.9

Malin Hansen-Hotopp on Carlitos Quidditch K 28.6

Libussa Lübbeke on Caramia FRH 31.3

4. Switzerland 61.6

Robin Godel on Grandeur De Lully CH 30.1

Mélody Johner on Erin 31.5

5. France 64.1

Alexis Goury on Je’Vall 28.5

Benjamin Massie on Figaro Fonroy 35.6

6. USA 64.9

Caroline Pamukcu on HSH Blake 32.3

Phillip Dutton on Denim 32.6

Full team results

Individual standings after eventing World Championships dressage day one

1. Tom McEwen (GBR) on JL Dublin 26.6

2. Jonelle Price (NZL) on Senor Crocodillo 27.2

3. Alexis Goury (FRA) on Je’Vall 28.5

4. Malin Hansen-Hotopp (GER) on Carlitos Quidditch K 28.6

5. Clarke Johnstone (NZL) on Rocket Man 28.7

6. Gemma Stevens (GBR) on Flash Cooley 29.3

Full individual results