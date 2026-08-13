Britain holds individual lead and shares team gold position after first day of eventing World Championships dressage

Tom McEwen and Gemma Stevens got Britain off to a flying start in the eventing World Championships dressage today

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Tom McEwen pats JL Dublin after their dressage test at the eventing World Championships
Tom McEwen pats JL Dublin after their dressage test at the eventing World Championships 2026 in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom McEwen holds the individual lead after the first day of eventing World Championships dressage – and Britain shares pole position in the team standings.

The British rider scored 26.6 on JL Dublin, giving himself a 0.6 of a penalty margin over Jonelle Price, the lunchtime leader, who holds second at the close of play.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.