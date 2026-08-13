New Zealand lead the way with Britain close on their heels at early stage of eventing World Championships

Catch up with the Aachen action at lunchtime on the first day of eventing worlds

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Image shows rider Gemma Stevens scratching the poll of grey horse Flash Cooley after their dressage test
Britain’s Gemma Stevens gives Flash Cooley a scratch after their super test at the eventing World Championships this morning (Thursday, 13 August)
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

New Zealand is off to a flying start at the eventing World Championships holding the top two spots after the first morning of dressage – while Gemma Stevens leads the British charge.

Jonelle Price and Senor Crocodillo delivered a new personal best as a combination (27.2) to sail into the lead after the second coffee break, toppling team mates Clarke Johnstone and Rocket Man (28.7) from their lofty perch.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.