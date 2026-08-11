I’m backing the Brits for gold in Aachen, but in the sport of eventing nothing is certain

Five nations lead the fight for team medals, says H&H’s eventing editor and World Championships reporter, with the Brits favourites

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British event riders Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen kiss their gold medals on the podium
Britain – spearheaded by the Paris gold medal-winning trio of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen – head to Aachen as favourites
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brits will start as favourites for the team gold in the eventing World Championships at Aachen – but with cautionary tales ringing in their ears.

Britain’s riders have gone into every championship since the pandemic as front runners. Four times, it has come off – the 2021 Olympics, the 2021 Europeans, the 2023 Europeans and the 2024 Olympics. Twice, it hasn’t – at the 2022 worlds and the 2025 Europeans, the squad came home without a team medal.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.