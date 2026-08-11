The Brits will start as favourites for the team gold in the eventing World Championships at Aachen – but with cautionary tales ringing in their ears.

Britain’s riders have gone into every championship since the pandemic as front runners. Four times, it has come off – the 2021 Olympics, the 2021 Europeans, the 2023 Europeans and the 2024 Olympics. Twice, it hasn’t – at the 2022 worlds and the 2025 Europeans, the squad came home without a team medal.

This is the nature of eventing at the top level. The margins for error are slim, nothing is guaranteed and the unpredictability is what makes it exciting.

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The British Paris trio – Ros Canter with Lordships Graffalo, Laura Collett riding London 52 and Tom McEwen on JL Dublin – are all seasoned championship partnerships.

The obvious assumption is that Gemma Stevens will join them in the World Championships team on championship debutant Flash Cooley, who has the form to be very competitive.

Caroline Harris, who makes her worlds debut after an unfortunate fall at last year’s Europeans at Blenheim, would then fill the individual berth with D. Day.

Who else is in eventing World Championships team medal contention?

Behind Britain, the teams break down into three groups. Heading the pack are Germany, USA, New Zealand and France.

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The German team, the reigning world gold medallists, will once again be led by Olympic champions Michael Jung with FischerChipmunk FRH.

The US team will want to defend the team silver they took home from Pratoni four years ago and their effort will be spearheaded by Kentucky winners Will Coleman and Diabolo.

Tim Price and Falco were the individual bronze medallists in 2022 and led New Zealand to team bronze, and return this time.

France missed out on a medal in 2022 but should be well in the fight – all five of their squad are strong.

“The margins for error are slim and nothing is guaranteed” PIPPA ROOME

Snapping at the heels of the leading pack are Ireland, Switzerland, Belgium and Australia.

Ireland were world double silver medallists in 2018 and European team silver medallists last year. Their squad brings together the five-star experience of Austin O’Connor and Colorado Blue, the anchorman from Blenheim in Ian Cassells (Millridge Atlantis), the young equine stars MGH Zabaione (Padraig McCarthy) and Kojak (Georgie Goss), and Aoife Clark and Full Monty De Lacense, who impressed at Bramham.

Switzerland and Belgium have been on the up over the past few years and within touching distance of medals.

Australia has traditionally been higher up the pre-rebuilding phase and, bar Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos, fields a new-look squad.

The other nations bringing a team to Aachen are Austria, Sweden, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil and the Czech Republic – there’s a vast range of hopes here and some of them could be medal contenders depending on how the dice fall.

The sub-plot to the medal fight is Olympic qualification, which is on offer to the top seven teams, excluding the USA who qualify automatically as hosts.

H&H eventing editor’s World Championships medal predictions

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