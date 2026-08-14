Laura Collett and London 52 have delivered to keep Great Britain in the top spot at the lunchtime break of the second day of dressage at the eventing World Championships.

There has been a reshuffle of the individual standings as countries fielded some of their top pairings in this phase. Laura and London 52 scored 22.8 which puts them in provisional second, just 0.8 of a penalty behind new home side leaders Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel.

Ever the showman, “Dan” looked at home at his seventh championship start, showing off his elastic paces. They received one 9 for the first extended trot and another 9 for the halt before the rein-back.

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Their performance had them trending ahead of Julia and Nickel at some stages but a little mistake in the medium walk crept in and they dipped marginally behind in the final two flying changes.

Laura Collett on her eventing World Championships dressage test

“I was really pleased with him. He felt really with me and on the aids, so I was delighted with him,” said Laura.

“He just had one little jog in the medium walk, which was a shame because he actually felt relaxed up until that point. He kind of knows it’s coming and just slightly anticipated, but once he got into canter he felt lovely.”

Laura and London 52 are known for their impressive scores in this phase. 22.8 is a little off their best – the pair scored 20.6 at the Blenheim Europeans last autumn and a record-breaking 17.5 at the Paris Olympics – but this is still an enviable mark in this demanding short Olympic test.

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“The test was there or thereabouts with our test at Blenheim last year. Not quite as good as Paris, but for me Paris was about as near-perfect as you can get and there was a moment in the walk here,” said Laura.

“But this test is an awful lot harder than the one in Paris. The canter is intense, there’s nowhere they can relax and show themselves. I can’t ask any more of him.”

Julia Krajewski scores for Germany

Shortly before Laura, Julia Krajewski and her Paris Olympic ride Uelzener’s Nickel laid down a 22.

The test was a joy to watch, and the judges agreed, awarding their first 9s of the competition. The pair have won at Aachen before and they looked more than at home in the big arena.

Their test showed precision and accuracy; they were given a 9 for the first halt, two 9s for the final halt, and a 9 for harmony of athlete and horse.

“Entering a big arena, especially a championship arena, obviously you’re excited to get going and it’s a big atmosphere. The crowd was very calm, but just as they finished announcing me, the crowd started clapping, and I though ‘Guys that’s not the best moment!’,” said Julia.

“But I think Nickel by now knows what this square arena means. Even though he was a bit switched on 20 metres before, he went in and really concentrated. He was really supple and with me and I could really ride.”

Julia thoroughly enjoyed herself in the Aachen arena today.

“Looking back, maybe I could have ridden ever more. He was so with me and correct and true, and the walk was good. I really had time to enjoy my test. I was even smiling a bit and thinking ‘Oh he’s really nice’ and then I was smiling at the judges hoping for half a point more,” she joked.

Nickel has really come into his own since finishing 11th in Paris.

“I think he’s got stronger,” she said. “This test, the steep half passes and half pass change, half pass, requires a lot of collection. Then to stay supple through the collection is something that you just build over the years.

“Some horses find it easier and some more difficult. It’s not the easiest for him to be really collected and quick with his hind legs, and I think that got way better to make the tests easier for him. We still have to work a bit to get these steep half passes in his body, but it feels easier, and then you get more expression. I think it’s just a matter of two years on top since Paris.”

Despite the big occasion on home soil, Julia felt calm ahead of her test.

“Normally I’m pretty calm before dressage because I always feel you’ve got like 22 movements to make points, even if one isn't quite perfect there are 21 more,” explained Julia.

“I really enjoy getting the best out of my walks, I like to really have them work nicely and show how they can move. I’ve never really messed up a dressage at the championship, so thankfully today wasn’t the first time.”

Julia has put Germany in a great place; after three riders the home side has crept ahead of New Zealand by three points.

“There’s a lot to happen, but at the end for a medal 0.1 can make the difference so you really want to get every point you can,” said Julia.

Monica Spencer: “It wasn’t the best mark we’ve had”

There was a degree of disappointment for New Zealand’s Monica Spencer and Artist. The pair were early favourites in this phase, and although they put on a solid performance, the 29.2 mark was off the low 20s that they are capable of.

“It wasn’t the best mark we’ve had, but he was pretty lit up out there. The crowd gave us a good old cheer when we went in, but we made our way through the test fairly unscathed,” said Monica.

They started off strong, receiving two 8s for their entry, but tension crept in and Artist just lacked his usual relaxation and looseness.

“He’s full thoroughbred so it’s always the energy levels that are the hard part to manage. But it’s done now, so on with the next.”

France in fourth, Ireland fifth

At the lunchtime break after three riders France is currently fourth in the team standings on 93.4. Ireland is fifth on 94.0.

A real highlight came from Ireland’s Austin O’Connor and his five-star winner Colorado Blue.

Austin looked thrilled and “Salty” left the arena looking very pleased with himself, and rightfully so. The 17-year-old grey delivered one of his best tests to date, looking relaxed and unfazed by the big atmosphere.

Their partnership shone through and the judges rewarded them 29, slotting the pair into seventh in the standings at this stage.

“We know it’s there. He’s just an improving horse isn’t he, or maybe we’re improving together,” said Austin.

“There’s some pressure with a horse like him. To get a sub-30 at a World Championship is a great achievement. It’s what we were striving for, but for it to come off is great.”

The pair had a quiet spring. They withdrew from Badminton owing to Salty picking up an injury, but they looked as prepared as ever. Austin credited his training with Tracy Robinson.

“I’ve worked with Tracy for about seven years, she invests an awful lot into it. He just seems to be getting stronger and stronger,” said Austin.

“He had a little bit of a break in spring, but in hindsight it probably did no harm. He wouldn’t have come in quite as good if he’d been to Badminton perhaps, I don’t know but that’s my thinking now anyway. It’s all panned out really well.”

Austin confirmed Salty sustained a splint bone fracture earlier in the year.

“We knew it wasn’t a thing of anything, but it was a thing we wanted to mind and not be in a big hurry,” he said.

“It was a setback, but there haven't been many setbacks with this horse. He’s come here in great form and we enjoyed today. We’ve achieved what we wanted to achieve. I’m sure I’ll look back at the marking and do a bit of moaning and things, but for us being a sub-30 here is great for me, great for the team and let’s see what the rest brings.”

Caroline Harris’s dressage at eventing World Championships

Britain’s individual pairing Caroline Harris and D.Day have got their Aachen worlds campaign off to a confident start.

The double five-star winners, fresh off that Luhmühlen victory, were awarded 32.8 for their pleasant test. Caroline has previously said dressage wouldn’t be D.Day’s forte, and they looked a little tentative at times, but the little horse always tries for her.

This score puts them in 26th ahead of the lunchtime break.

“I'm over the moon,” said Caroline. “He doesn’t find that phase easy at all, we’re not very uphill or have big movement, but he tried really hard for me.

“There were little bits I definitely could have done better, he got a little bit tense in the walk when I picked him up. But otherwise he tried really hard.”

Caroline said D.Day is enjoying his time in Aachen.

“He loves it here. He loves a big crowd, so it’s just getting his body relaxed, but not overworking him,” she said.

“He was here last year and absolutely loved it so I think he's happy to be back.”

This is Caroline and D. Day’s second championship together. The pair had an unfortunate end to the home Europeans at Blenheim last year when Caroline had a fall across country – but the pair have more than proved themselves following their five-star victory at Luhmühlen in June.

“Blenheim was a huge disappointment and took me and took me quite a while to get over. But we started this year with a clean state, with no pressure,” explained Caroline.

“I was just going to go to Luhmühlen and enjoy that, not even thinking we want to get to worlds. But then after Belsay, when he went so well, I thought: ‘Oh, there’s a possibility’. Then he was foot-perfect at Luhmühlen.”

The action resumes at 1.44pm UK time (2.44pm Germany time) and Astier Nicola and Alertamalib'Or are first to go for France.

Great Britain’s Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo are second last to go, at 3.46pm UK time (4.46pm German time).

Current individual standings at the eventing World Championships:

Julia Krajewski (GER) and Uelzener’s Nickel (22.0) Laura Collett and London 52 (22.8) Tom McEwen (GBR) and JL Dublin (26.6) Jonelle Price (NZL) and Senor Crocodillo (27.2) Alexis Goury (FRA) and Je’Vall (28.5)

Team standings:

Great Britain 78.7 Germany 81.9 New Zealand 84.8