Great Britain keeps the home side at bay in eventing World Championships ahead of final dressage sessions

Find out how the morning unfolded on the second day of dressage at the eventing World Championships in Aachen

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Pictured Laura Collett and London 52 at the eventing World Championships Aachen.
Laura Collett and London 52 scored 22.8 for their dressage test to sit second and keep Britain in the lead at this stage
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Laura Collett and London 52 have delivered to keep Great Britain in the top spot at the lunchtime break of the second day of dressage at the eventing World Championships.

There has been a reshuffle of the individual standings as countries fielded some of their top pairings in this phase. Laura and London 52 scored 22.8 which puts them in provisional second, just 0.8 of a penalty behind new home side leaders Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.