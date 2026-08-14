Cross-country times for the action at the eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany, tomorrow (Saturday, 15 August) are now available.

The first horse into the start box will be Chevalier 97, ridden by Daniel Dunst for the Austrian team, at 9.15am German time (8.15am British time).

Horses then head out at four-minute intervals, with a double gap of eight minutes after every eight horses – longer breaks of this sort are quite usual during cross-country days in Continental Europe.

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The final combination, Italian team pair Vittoria Panizzon and DHI Jackpot, are scheduled to be on course at 3.39pm German time (2.39pm British time).

Eventing World Championships cross-country times: Britain’s riders

Times for other top contenders

Jonelle Price and Senor Crocodillo, New Zealand team, ninth individually: 10.47am German time (9.47am British time)

Alexis Goury and Je’Vall, French team, 10th individually: 11.19am German time (10.19am British time)

Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel, German team, first individually: 1.39pm German time (12.39pm British time)

Tamie Smith and Lillet 3, USA individual, eighth individually: 2.31pm German time (1.31pm British time)

Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos, Australian team, seventh individually: 2.55pm German time (1.55pm British time)

Nicolas Touzaint and Diabolo Menthe, French team, sixth individually: 3.07pm German time (2.07pm British time)

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH, German team, third indivdually: 3.19pm German time (2.19pm British time)

Full eventing World Championships cross-country times

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