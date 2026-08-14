When do the Brits start? Eventing World Championships cross-country times released

Check out the cross-country times for the British pairs, plus other leading contenders, at the eventing World Championships in Aachen

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Eventing World Championships cross-country course: fence 1
(Image credit: Pippa Roome)

Cross-country times for the action at the eventing World Championships in Aachen, Germany, tomorrow (Saturday, 15 August) are now available.

The first horse into the start box will be Chevalier 97, ridden by Daniel Dunst for the Austrian team, at 9.15am German time (8.15am British time).

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.