Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo have kept Great Britain’s gold medal hopes alive following the conclusion of the dressage phase of the eventing World Championships.

The pair were the team anchor and scored 23.4 to keep Britain ahead of Germany. This score puts Ros into provisional fourth.

Ros and “Walter’s” early work stood out and the extended canter was a highlight. Walter showed no signs of tension despite the loud cheers coming from the massive main arena where the grand prix special was taking place at the same time.

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It wasn’t quite all plain sailing though; their first flying change was late resulting in two 4s and a 4.5 from the judges. They promptly bounced back to receive two 9s for their halt and one judge awarded a 9 for this wonderful partnership’s harmony.

Ros Canter on her eventing World Championships dressage test

“He’s an absolute superstar,” said Ros. “He’s just so consistent and has the most amazing temperament when you go into a place like that.

“We actually didn’t hear the roar from the crowd next door, but apparently it was fairly huge, and we were walking along, both of us so concentrated.”

Ros said Walter is the “most amazing partner to have”.

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“I feel very proud that he can be so close to the top of the leaderboard because he’s quite a blood horse and naturally wants to be a little bit on his forehand, which is why he gallops so well. To allow me to ramp him up like he does is quite amazing,” she said.

“It’s taken time and lots of practice to start to really dance and to suck up. He loves to drop his tummy, which is what he does when he gallops and what makes him such a streamlined galloper. It’s been lots of core work making him strong, and I actually think there’s more in him.”

The four flying changes have been troublesome for many throughout the two days of dressage at the eventing World Championships – and this was no different for this legendary five-star pair.

“He decided he’d quite like to have a walk!” joked Ros. “The changes are our trickiest thing, they always have been and still now I wouldn’t say they’re 100% at home.

“It’s a tricky test for him to do and he really has to have a bouncy canter in order to do a clean change. I went for the bounce and got a walk instead.

“I’m still pretty proud of the fact that he clawed it back and did the next two really well.”

Ros Canter looks ahead to the eventing World Championships cross-country

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Ros said the cross-country track is “extremely technical”.

“When you think back to Badminton and things like that, Badminton’s big but wasn’t overly technical this year, so I think we’ll definitely have to be on the top of our game,” she said.

“I'm a little bit out of match practice this year as well. I think we’ve got a lot of work to do between now and then for me to really get focused on it, and I just hope that Walter will help me out and do what Walter does best.”

Going into the cross-country phase Britain is on 72.8, ahead of Germany on 73.6. France is in provisional bronze with 84.5.

As expected with such a strong British team, made up of the Paris Olympic trio of Ros, Tom McEwen (JL Dublin) and Laura Collett (London 52), Gemma Stevens and Flash Cooley are currently Britain’s drop score on 29.3.

Team standings top five:

Great Britain 72.8 Germany 73.6 France 84.5 New Zealand 84.8 Switzerland 90.9

The Brits are in a strong place individually; Laura is second (22.8), Ros is fourth (23.4), Tom (fifth (26.6), Gemma is 16th (29.3). Individual rider Caroline Harris with D.Day is 40th (32.6).

The top 10 individual standings:

Julia Krajewski (GER) and Uelzener’s Nickel (22) Laura Collett and London 52 (22.8) Michael Jung (GER) and FischerChipmunk FRH (23) Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (23.4) Tom McEwen (GBR) and JL Dublin (26.6) Nicolas Touzaint (FRA) and Diabolo Menthe (26.7) Andrew Hoy (AUS) and Vassily De Lassos (26.9) Tamie Smith (USA) and Lillet 3 (27) Jonelle Price (NZL) and Senor Crocodillo (27.2) Alexis Goury (FRA) and Je’Vall (28.5)