Ros Canter delivers for Britain as dressage concludes at eventing World Championships in Aachen

Great Britain tops Germany ahead of Saturday’s cross-country phase

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Pictured Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo in the dressage phase of the eventing World Championships at Aachen.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo have kept Great Britain’s gold medal hopes alive following the conclusion of the dressage phase of the eventing World Championships.

The pair were the team anchor and scored 23.4 to keep Britain ahead of Germany. This score puts Ros into provisional fourth.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.