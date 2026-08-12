Carl Hester delivers his best – but Germany strike straight back in the race for gold at the Dressage World Championships

Carl Hester produced one of the best rounds of his career to keep Britain in touch – only for Katharina Hemmer’s personal best to hand the initiative straight back to Germany. Here’s what Lottie Fry needs to do on the final day to win gold, and what Britain must do just to hold on to silver

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Carl Hester riding Fame at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
Carl Hester and Fame deliver for the British team at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: Future)

After Becky Moody and Jagerbomb’s difficult grand prix yesterday (11 August), the British team needed a big result from Carl Hester and Fame to keep them in the race for gold at the 2026 Dressage World Championships.

In response, Carl delivered a masterclass. He never looked rushed, rearranging his seat before the rein-back and softening his hands to let Fame stretch through the extended trot.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).