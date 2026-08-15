‘The best round I’ve ever had’: Laura Collett has another major title at her fingertips at Aachen after surviving a near miss

Laura Collett describes London 52’s super round in the eventing World Championships cross-country – plus the close shave that nearly curtailed her medal bid

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Laura Collett and London 52 clear a rolltop with a drop on landing during the cross-country phase at the Aachen 2026 eventing World Championships
Laura Collett and London 52 fly over a rolltop on the Aachen cross-country course at the World Championships
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

However high the pressure dial, Laura Collett and London 52 keep delivering. When they set out on cross-country in the eventing World Championships, they were the new clubhouse leaders after Julia Krajewski and Uelzener’s Nickel had dropped out of the reckoning with time-faults.

The pair conjured a smooth, speedy round, to jump clear just 2sec outside the optimum time. With Michael Jung and Ros Canter both finishing on a clean sheet, this put Laura in the bronze medal position, but just 0.6 of a penalty off gold. She and London are very much still in the running to add the world title to the European crown they won last year.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.