Nicola Naylor scored 73.86% to win grade IV bronze for Britain at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships – but not on the horse she was originally entered with. Her nine-year-old mare Moulin Rouge – known at home as Satine, after the character in the musical – was withdrawn in favour of her more experienced stablemate and European medallist Humberto L, who had been her direct reserve.

It was a late swap, and the original selection of Moulin Rouge over Humberto had been unexpected given Humberto’s higher average scores. Moulin Rouge appears to be the mare Nicola and the selectors have in mind for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, and the plan had been to give her championship experience here – but it was decided Aachen came too soon, and the decision was made to opt for experience instead.

“It’s just not her moment,” said Nicola, who was competing at her first World Championships. “She is absolutely extraordinary – a horse that will be on fire, and the campaign for LA will start with her as soon as we get home. Humberto and Satine have been neck and neck all year, and he was my direct reserve, so we had another horse who could step in.”

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

She stressed that the decision was about protecting the mare’s development, not doubting her: “There are some strength issues we’re working on. I don’t like to push them when they’re not ready,” she said. “They need to be at their best health, their best strength, to come and do something like this. She had amazing scores all year, but I was careful at her last international at Hartpury – I didn’t push her there. I just thought she needs to get stronger and healthier in herself, and then she can take on something like this.”

Nicola Naylor on her World Championships test

Humberto competed in this same arena in April, so it wasn’t new to him, and it showed. He and Nicola produced a flowing round, the medium canter a highlight, averaging an eight from the panel.

“He loves that bit,” Nicola said. “You can feel he’s quite excited – he just goes, and he covers the ground. He’s got such a big, bouncy canter, and you can feel he’s really happy when he’s cantering. He’s like, ‘Come on, we’re doing the thing I like now.’”

It’s remarkable to see a visually impaired rider trust her horse enough to ride that forward, with as much impulsion as Nicola had in the canter. Their one blemish came at M – where the horses enter Aachen's stadium three – when Humberto spooked. "I felt like there was a real partnership there, and he really trusted me," Nicola said. "There was one moment where he was a little unsure, but other than that, he was superb."

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nicola is blind – in 2025 she became the first blind rider to compete in an able-bodied grand prix – and relies on her groom, Julie Riches, who calls out the arena letters as Nicola approaches them so she can orientate herself. It’s a reminder of how much of a team effort para sport is, in particular.

“Julie has taken on the role of calling the letters – and it’s another partnership,” explained Nicola, who trains with Sarah Millis. “Whenever we go to international competitions, she has a great relationship with Humberto because she’s with him almost 24/7 at the stables.”

On what the day meant for her partnership with Humberto: “I’m beyond proud, particularly with Humberto – he’s been my horse for six years, and it’s been a real relationship of love and work. To get him to come here and trust me enough to go into that arena... that is not the horse I had six years ago. He could not have done that six years ago. I didn't know what to expect today, but he held it together, and I am really proud of him.”

US golden run continues

Kate Shoemaker won gold with a new world record of 78.89%, riding perhaps the outstanding para dressage horse of the moment, the 10-year-old mare Vianne – her fifth world record across two grades, but not, as Kate was keen to stress, a gold medallist before today.

Kate Shoemaker and her world-record-holder Vianne at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships. (Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

“Coming into [the Paris Paralympics], we were still really trying to figure each other out – she was eight, still trying to figure herself out, and one day one aid would do one thing, and the next day something else,” Kate said. “This year we really came into our own as a partnership. It just feels so easy – I can go in there, think about it, and the ride’s going to happen. That’s what it felt like today – she was completely one with me. By the time I’d finished trotting, I was already smiling. I was crying before the final halt. I was just so filled with joy.

Kate Shoemaker & Vianne triumph in Aachen ✨| FEI Para Dressage World Championship Aachen 2026 - YouTube Watch On

“I wasn’t thinking about points or scores or medals – I was just thinking, how can I show this very special horse to the best of our ability today,” Kate added.

“She earned a world record in this arena in April, so we got to come in thinking, this is our arena – let’s go show them our absolute best.”

It’s the US team’s second individual para gold at the championships; Marie Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H took grade I gold on the first day of competition (19 August) with 76.71%

Germany’s Anna-Lena Niehues won silver on Vive l’Amour, scoring 74.64%.