British World Championship bronze vindicates late horse swap, as Team US cruises to another gold medal

A blind rider’s worlds debut delivers after a last-minute change of ride, and one of para dressage’s most talked-about mares continues imperious form – how grade IV unfolded in Aachen

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Nicola Naylor rides her horse Humberto L down the centre line at the World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen, while just to one side of her, her caller Julie Riches stands unmounted beside her
Nicola Naylor and Humberto L competing at the World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen, while her groom Julie Riches (right) calls her markers.
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Nicola Naylor scored 73.86% to win grade IV bronze for Britain at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships – but not on the horse she was originally entered with. Her nine-year-old mare Moulin Rouge – known at home as Satine, after the character in the musical – was withdrawn in favour of her more experienced stablemate and European medallist Humberto L, who had been her direct reserve.

It was a late swap, and the original selection of Moulin Rouge over Humberto had been unexpected given Humberto’s higher average scores. Moulin Rouge appears to be the mare Nicola and the selectors have in mind for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics, and the plan had been to give her championship experience here – but it was decided Aachen came too soon, and the decision was made to opt for experience instead.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).