Meet the para dressage riders carrying British hopes at the World Championships

H&H’s dressage editor introduces the British para dressage squad, who are focusing on building towards LA28 over places on the Aachen podium

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Grade I para dressage rider Mari Durward-Akhurst riding her horse Athene Lindebjerg at the 2025 European Para Dressage Championships.
Championship veterans Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg, pictured competing at the 2025 Europeans, anchor the Aachen World Championships team
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

With Britain’s golden era in para dressage in the past, the focus at the World Para Dressage Championships (19-23 August) will be on building towards the LA Paralympics in 2028.

A top-seven finish – excluding Olympic hosts USA – in Aachen would secure qualification, and that should be within reach. In many ways, the pressure is off: with no team medal expectation, there’s room for some of the squad’s less experienced combinations to bank valuable championship experience.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).