‘Dad would be down the pub telling everybody’: Sophie Wells returns to the top with an emotional gold

A personal best, two schooling sessions all week and a horse so laid-back Sophie Wells says she has to do less work rather than more – how the unflappable MSJ Gold Standard delivered gold on her worlds debut for Britain’s most decorated para rider

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Sophie Wells riding MSJ Gold Standard during her test at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen
Sophie Wells and MSJ Gold Standard at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit:  FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Sophie Wells scored a personal best of 74.95% on MSJ Gold Standard to win grade V gold for Britain at the World Para Dressage Championships.

This win with “Gracie”, a 10-year-old mare owned by Emma Blundell, extends her extraordinary championship medal collection to a new horse within a year of taking on the ride, and Britain’s gold medal haul at these championships to four.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).