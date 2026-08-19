‘This is our story’: Mari Durward-Akhurst’s emotional silver on Britain’s opening day

Silver on an emotional worlds debut for Mari Durward-Akhurst, an unbeaten run continues for Rixt van der Horst and a golden birthday for the USA’s Marie Vonderheyden – the World Para Dressage Championships get under way in Aachen

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Mari Durward Akhurst riding her horse, Athene Lindebjerg, across the diagonal in walk at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen
Mari Durward Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg during the grade I grand prix A at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg kicked off Britain’s World Para Dressage Championships, winning a silver medal in the grade I grand prix A individual test, scoring 74.54%.

Gold went to the USA’s Marie Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H on 76.71% – a clear 2.167 points clear of the field – and Italy’s Sara Morganti and Bond Girl 18 took bronze on 74.46%, 0.08 points behind Mari.

Athene came into the arena with great purpose and kept her impulsion throughout the test, as distant roars from Aachen’s main arena – where the showjumping was under way – punctuated the air. It was only accuracy on the tighter movements, like the voltes, that prevented an even bigger mark.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).