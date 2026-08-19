Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg kicked off Britain’s World Para Dressage Championships, winning a silver medal in the grade I grand prix A individual test, scoring 74.54%.

Gold went to the USA’s Marie Vonderheyden and Fan Tastico H on 76.71% – a clear 2.167 points clear of the field – and Italy’s Sara Morganti and Bond Girl 18 took bronze on 74.46%, 0.08 points behind Mari.



Athene came into the arena with great purpose and kept her impulsion throughout the test, as distant roars from Aachen’s main arena – where the showjumping was under way – punctuated the air. It was only accuracy on the tighter movements, like the voltes, that prevented an even bigger mark.

“Everything we worked really hard on came off in the test, so I’m delighted,” Mari said. “Just at the right time, everything came together. She was hot out there. But when she saw the big screen [in a corner of the arena], she kept a lid on it and was really up for it.”

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Athene Lindebjerg’s decorated career stretches back over a decade – Paralympic team gold with Sophie Christiansen at Rio 2016, three golds with Julie Payne at the 2017 Europeans and Paralympic and European bronzes with Mari. But despite the 19-year-old mare’s medal-laden history, this is her first World Championships appearance.

“I am emotional now,” Mari said. “She’s obviously 19 now, so we’re not sure what the future holds, and I’ve had so much pressure everywhere we’ve gone – we’ve had to deliver because somebody else already has, but this is our story, so this just makes it unique. I’m so pleased she’s now a World Championship horse as well.”

With the team test still to come, Mari was clear she had no intention of holding anything back today. “I definitely didn’t play safe – I went bold,” she said. “I worked really hard with the psychologist on going in and owning test A, because I find it harder than test B. The circles are much tighter; she’s one big-moving horse, and they’re hard to get around – whereas B’s got bigger 10-metre circles and they’re just a bit easier, it flows a bit better. We definitely went for it and hopefully in the team test (grand prix B), we’ll have a bit more to give.”

Mari’s silver took Britain’s 2026 World Championships medal tally to three gold, three silver and one bronze – seven medals in total – holding second place in the overall standings behind hosts Germany (12).

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Golden birthday

For gold medallist, championship debutante Marie Vonderheyden, the win had extra significance – 19 August is her birthday, and she turned 36 the day she won her first World Championship title.

“It was very good – it’s my first medal,” she said, still visibly processing the result. “It’s kind of hard to find all the words I want to say, but [Fan Tastico H is] the champion.”

Marie took over the ride on Fan Tastico H – teammate Roxanne Trunnell’s Paris 2024 grade I silver-medal horse – in early 2025, so this is a partnership of around 18 months.

It marks a remarkable turnaround for the French-born American, who suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in 2015 after a horse she was riding spooked. She was in a coma for two months and had to relearn how to walk and speak.

“I used to compete before and when I had my accident... I need to do it again and again and again,” she said. “I don’t know how I can tell you, but it doesn’t make me nervous, and I hope it will stay like this.”

This is predicted to be the first of a spate of medals for the US para dressage team – the dominant force in the sport at the moment.



Double European champion Rixt van der Horst (NED) took grade III gold in the individual test earlier in the day, riding Eisma’s Royal Fonq NOP to 77.53%

– comfortably clear of the field by 2.434 points. Denmark’s Tobias Thorning Joergensen took silver with Blue Hors Zackorado on 75.1% and Italy’s Francesca Salvadè completed the podium with Escari, 0.333 points further back on 74.77%.

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