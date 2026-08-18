Can anyone beat the USA to the top of the para dressage podium at the Aachen World Championships?

H&H’s dressage editor Oscar Williams shares his team podium predictions and individual stars ahead of the World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen

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A chestnut horse with a USA para dressage rider trots from left to right in front of Versailles at the 2024 Paris Paralympics
The USA arrive in Aachen as reigning Paralympic champions and the best para dressage nation in the world, with combinations including Fiona Howard and Diamond Dunes
(Image credit: FEI/Liz Gregg)

Britains golden era in para dressage already feels a distant memory and the World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen won’t be the place it returns.

Once untouchable – team champions at every Paralympics until Paris – Britain finished sixth in Paris then fourth at last summer’s Ermelo Europeans. But the team in Ermelo went closer than most would’ve thought, finishing just 0.7 points off the bronze medal spot, buoyed by an impressive championships debut from Jemima Green and Fantabulous, who took individual bronze in all three grade II tests.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).