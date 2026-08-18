Get set for a battle of the showjumping titans in Aachen

This year’s individual championship is being talked about as one of the greatest showdowns, so who will bring home the medals? H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald shares her predictions

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A bay warmblood jumps towards the camera over an open water jump with his knees close to his nose. His rider is wearing a traditional red showjumping jacket.
Will the home side’s Richard Vogel, with his mighty stallion United Touch S, be crowned world showjumping champions in Aachen?
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Excitement levels are soaring as a pantheon of equine and human greats gather at the equestrian Mecca of Aachen for the World Showjumping Championships.

Can Great Britain – so successful at the past four Olympics – brush aside a near-50-year wait for a World Showjumping Championships gold? Will the epic showdown between equine behemoths United Touch S and Point Break materialise?

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.