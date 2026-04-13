



Having led the 46th running of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final from start to finish, no rider was more deserving of victory than US’s Kent Farrington.

Producing five masterful performances with two horses across three days at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the world number two triumphed with just four penalties, three points clear of Daniel Deusser for Germany, with another American rider, Katie Dinan, completing the podium in third.

Kent has won countless top-level grands prix and a colourful assortment of medals at Olympics, World Championships and Pan American Games, but this was his first individual title.

“The World Cup Final is special to me, because it’s what I grew up watching,” said the 45-year-old. “I didn’t have access to high level shows, but we had video tapes of the World Cup Final and I would get that every single year. I would watch it so much that I would burn through the tape on cassette, so I’m proud to have my name on the trophy.”

A powerhouse duo of mares at the World Cup Final

Kent was one of only two riders to contest the World Cup Final on more than one horse. He executed a superb plan by taking the lead in Thursday’s opening speed leg with 12-year-old mare Toulayna, who also jumped the 2024 World Cup Finals in Riyadh, then switching to the record-breaking, multi-winner Greya. Even this electric grey’s cruising speed is several notches faster than the majority of her rivals and they coasted through to Sunday’s final in top spot having won Friday’s jump-off class.

“Greya is an incredible horse, but it would be difficult [for her] to go in on the first day in a small ring, after I’ve been jumping all winter in large outdoor areas, and be able to go fast enough to be in contention,” explained Kent. “I would have had to go in with a less aggressive plan [if I rode her on Thursday] and in order to have a chance in this final, you have to be somewhere near the front at the beginning.”

A rare four faults at the flimsiest plank in Sunday’s opening round offered Kent less of a cushion coming into the final decider and nobody puts more pressure on himself than Kent. But with trademark focus he held it together, delivering the winning clear round to the absolute delight of a rapturous home crowd.

“I have two exceptional mares and they put me in the position to win this title,” he said. “Daniel Deusser was making me sweat, though! I would have preferred to come into the final round with a rail in hand, but that didn’t happen, so we had all the pressure. At a certain point, there’s no more pressure to put on.

“But I was just focused on trying to execute my plan, on being in the present and being one with my horse.”

Paying tribute to the “phenomenal” Greya (Colestus x Contender), who is looked after by groom Denise Moriarty, he said: “She showed all week what an incredible horse she is.

“The World Cup Final is always special, but to have it here in the USA and to bring it home is very special.”

Like father, like son

The 2014 World Cup victor Daniel Deusser brought a son of his great partner Tobago Z to Fort Worth, the 12-year-old Otello De Guldenboom. The pair finished on Kent’s heels on day one, dropping down the leaderboard with four faults on Friday but clawing back up to the runner-up spot with one of only three double clears on Sunday.

“When you come out having jumped two clear rounds with only one rider left to go, you dream a bit about winning, but I’m very happy with my second place,” Daniel said.

Nine US riders contested these finals and none was more impressive than 32-year-old Katie Dinan, competing at her seventh final. A closing double clear with her wonderful US-bred mare Out Of The Blue SCF propelled them to the podium, where Katie found herself standing next to two of her idols.

“I have to pinch myself! I’m just happy to be in the game and I owe everything to my horse,” she said of the daughter of Verdi TN, who was bred by Spy Coast Farms in Kentucky. “She was simply spectacular. If I made a mistake she covered it for me.”

Katie credited the “amazing team around me” including 2007 World Cup champion Beat Mändli, who has been her coach for the past decade.

“I just try not to let them down during my two minutes in the arena,” she said. “This is a dream come true.”

Two unusual falls add to the drama

Germany’s Rene Dittmer and Cody 139 finished equal with Katie on nine penalties but in a marginally slower time for fourth ahead of Kevin Staut (Visconti Du Telman) and three-time World Cup winner Steve Guerdat (Albfuehren’s Iashin Sitte), both of whom dropped off the podium spots they held coming into Sunday’s final.

Bizarrely, both seventh-placed USA rider, Aaron Vale (Carissimo 25) and ninth-placed Richard Vogel (Gangster Montdesir) suffered falls after the finish line during the World Cup Finals, the latter admitting: “I’ve ridden Gangster terribly this week”.

“Gangster is inexperienced but we came here with high expectations, so our sport is humbling. He deserves to rank higher overall,” he said.

“He tries to give 100% every time he goes in the ring and I’m proud of how he performed at his first championship. He has outstanding quality, but I need to give him the right support to give him the confidence he needs. I’m thrilled with him; there’s nothing he can’t jump.”

Abdel Said of Belgium slotted between them in eighth riding Quaker Brimbelles Z. Lillie Keenan rounded out the top 10 with the Brendon Stud-bred Kick On.

There were no British riders in action this year but both of Ireland’s representatives, Daniel Coyle (Incredible) and first-timer Jessica Burke (Good Star Du Bary) made it to Sunday’s final. Daniel was placed 16th and Jessica 24th.

Course-designer Anderson Lima drew praise from riders with his colourful, technical 1.60m tracks offering a positive cumulative experience for the vast majority of horses.

“Everyone’s jaws have dropped at what a brilliant job the course-designer has done,” said 18th-placed Laura Kraut. “The Split Rock team has run an incredible event.”

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