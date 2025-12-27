Former Olympic rider brings ‘unrivalled experience’ as she takes on new jumping manager role





Two-time Olympic rider Jessica Kürten hopes to lead the Irish showjumping team to future championship victory, having been appointed high performance jumping manager.

Jessica succeeds Michael Blake, who has been in place since 2019 and has “concluded his tenure”.

Jessica is a much-respected figure in the showjumping world. She represented Ireland at the 1996 and 2004 Olympics, and helped the Irish team win gold at the 2001 European Championships. She formerly reached number two in the world rankings, and was a regular on the World Cup circuit.

Jessica retired from international competition in 2015. She is a coach and commentator, and chair of the FEI athletes committee.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as Ireland’s new high performance jumping manager. Ireland has a strong track record and I look forward to working closely with all members of the team, with [Horse Sport Ireland] HSI and with all the other stakeholders to ensure that we put ourselves in the best possible position,” said Jessica.

“I am hugely excited about our prospects for the World Championships next year and for the European Championships and the Olympics in 2028. I have been involved in equestrian sport for 40 years, and I will bring all of my experience to fostering a collaborative and successful culture within the Irish team.”

Jessica will be responsible for the planning, delivery and performance of Ireland’s senior jumping programme, working with athletes, coaches and support teams to “build on Ireland’s recent international success, while strengthening the pathway from youth and development squads through to senior Nations Cups and championships”.

HSI chief executive Denis Duggan said Jessica is “one of the most iconic figures in jumping and her record speaks for itself”.

“A former world number two, dual Olympian, European champion and Aga Khan winner, she brings unrivalled experience as an elite athlete who understands exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level,” he said.

“The request for tender and interview process was comprehensive and highly competitive, and Jessica presented the strongest vision for the future of the Irish programme. Her combination of competitive excellence, coaching expertise, leadership experience and international governance knowledge will further strengthen Ireland’s position on the world stage.”

Mr Duggan thanked Michael for his “dedication, commitment and passion for Irish sport” and wished him “every success in the next chapter”.

