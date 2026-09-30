Can the Brits retain their crown? Meet the squad for the LLN Final in Barcelona, one of showjumping’s greatest team showdowns

The Longines League of Nations (LLN) Final in Barcelona ranks right up there in terms of showjumping thrills. So which horses and riders have been selected for this year's showdown – and who might win the coveted prize?

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The winning British showjumping team at the 2025 LLN Final Barcelona of Scott Brash, Harry Charles, chef d&#039;equipe Di Lampard, Ben Maher and Donald Whitaker lift the trophy
The British showjumping team; from left, Scott Brash, Harry Charles, chef d’equipe Di Lampard, Ben Maher and Donald Whitaker lift the trophy after winning the LLN Final in Barcelona in 2025. Can they retain their crown in 2026?
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

This time last year, Great Britain’s showjumping team were celebrating a momentous victory in the Longines League of Nations (LLN) Final in Barcelona, Spain.

The thrilling competition came down to a nail-biting jump-off between Scott Brash (Hello Jefferson) and Billy Twomey (Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei), the former prevailing to lift the LLN Final silverware for the first time.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.