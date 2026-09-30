This time last year, Great Britain’s showjumping team were celebrating a momentous victory in the Longines League of Nations (LLN) Final in Barcelona, Spain.

The thrilling competition came down to a nail-biting jump-off between Scott Brash (Hello Jefferson) and Billy Twomey (Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei), the former prevailing to lift the LLN Final silverware for the first time.

A year on, Great Britain has again qualified for this prestigious final after a string of good results this season, including team victory in Rotterdam spearheaded by Harry Charles and his then brand new ride LT Holst Freda. The four-round series concluded with Great Britain sitting second equal, tied on points with Germany, behind leaders France in the overall standings.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

The top eight nations from those that contested the LLN series have qualified for this year’s final; hosts Spain take the number to nine.

So which horses and riders are flying the flag in Sunday afternoon’s LLN Final in Barcelona?

2026 LLN Final Barcelona: who is on the British team?

Reigning champions Great Britain field an A-list squad spearheaded by world number three and recent team bronze medallist at the showjumping World Championships in Aachen, Scott Brash. The Scotsman is spoilt for choice at the moment when it comes to horsepower and he has elected two of his top mares as potential team contenders – last year’s European Championships heroine Hello Folie and this year’s World Championships medallist Hello Mango, both of whom are owned by Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham.

Although Ben Maher is on the sidelines following his recent fall in Spruce Meadows, chef d’equipe Di Lampard has had a wealth of talent to choose from. She has selected team stalwart Tim Gredley with 14-year-old Medoc De Toxandria to travel to Barcelona, the pair jumped double clear for Great Britain’s winning side at the Nations Cup at Hickstead this summer.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also on that Hickstead team was Jessica Mendoza, who will be bringing either Summerhouse or In The Air, and World Championships reserve rider Jack Whitaker lines up with 12-year-old stallion Jack JL, owned by Candice Reilly, who was last seen jumping alongside Tim and Jessica in Spruce Meadows, Canada.

The Barcelona squad is completed by LLN series debutante Jodie Hall McAteer with her mother Mandy Hall’s mare La Gupardie, who is only a 10-year-old but a very exciting prospect in Jodie’s string.

Can Ireland go one better in 2026?

Ireland has also enjoyed a consistent season in the LLN series, finishing fifth overall with 265 points. The nation will be represented in Barcelona by Billy Twomey (Ace Of Hearts Z), Trevor Breen (Highland President), Denis Lynch (Vistogrand) and Cian O’Connor (Chatolinue PS). Horse Sport Ireland high performance jumping manager Jessica Kürten has chosen Jason Foley as Ireland’s travelling reserve with Cute Face.

The Irish squad will be hoping to build on the result from 12 months ago when finishing runners-up to Great Britain after that thrilling jump-off between Scott Brash and Billy Twomey.

Billy Twomey and Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei jumping off for Ireland in the LLN FInal Barcelona 2025 (Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Who are their key rivals in the LLN Final Barcelona?

The newly crowned world champions Germany field three members of that title-winning team: Marcus Ehning, Sophie Hinners and world number one Richard Vogel. That trio line up alongside Jörne Sprehe and LLN newcomer Kendra Claricia Brinkop, so head to the LLN Final Barcelona as one of the clear favourites. Can they maintain their form in the closing stages of a very busy season however?

Sophie Hinners and Iron Dames Singclair competing in the LLN Final Barcelona in 2025 for Germany (Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

France scored two qualifying victories this season – in the series opener in Abu Dhabi as well as on home soil at St Tropez-Gassin weeks before the LLN Final. Winning riders Julien Epaillard and Antoine Ermann clearly arrive in Barcelona in tremendous form. Here they will be joined by some formidable team-mates in the form of Olivier Perreau, Kevin Staut and Nicolas Sers.

Brazil will be represented by Rodrigo Pessoa, Pedro Veniss, João Victor Castro Aguiar Gomes de Lima, Stephan de Freitas Barcha and Pedro Junqueira Muylaert, while Belgium’s hopes lie with Niels Bruynseels, Abdel Saïd, Emilie Conter, Pieter Devos and Roy van Beek.

Italy’s quintet are Piergiorgio Bucci, Emanuele Camilli, Giampiero Garofalo, Giacomo Casadei and Giulia Martinengo Marquet. The USA has Laura Kraut, McLain Ward, McKayla Langmeier and Kristen Vanderveen in action this week.

Lining up for host nation Spain are Julio Arias Cueva, Carlos Bosch Cebrian, Luis Jesus Escobar, Imma Roquet Autonell and Armando Trapote.

Where does the LLN Final Barcelona take place?

The annual Nations Cup showjumping-style event is hosted at the Real Club de Polo in Barcelona, Spain, from 1-4 October.

Showjumping action begins tomorrow (1 October). The grand prix of the city of Barcelona takes place on Friday evening and the Queen’s Cup on Saturday night.

The LLN Final takes centre stage on Sunday afternoon as the new format continues to prove a huge hit with spectators. Four riders represent each nation in round one, the best three scores counting, and three combinations return for round two, when every score is added to the team tally.

Horse & Hound will keep you up to date with the latest news online and you can read the full report from the LLN Final in Barcelona in next week’s magazine, in shops Thursday, 8 October.