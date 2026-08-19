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All the showjumping World Championships live news as it happens

Don't miss a moment in the contest for the showjumping world titles with our live reports

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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live reports from the showjumping World Championships in Aachen. We will be bringing you all the news you need to know as it happens. The competition kicks off on Wednesday 19 August with the opening speed leg, followed by two rounds of team competition on 20-21 August, with the individual final on Sunday 23 August.

Our magazine editor Pippa Roome will be in the Aachen mixed zone interviewing the riders after their rounds, so if you want to know their initial reactions to their performances at the showjumping World Championships, we are here to bring that straight to you.

It’s four-faults for France’s second team rider Olivier Perreau and GL Events Dora DAiguilly, who knocked the fence 10 oxer. This adds four seconds to their time to put them in 18th on 76.72. Poles are proving expensive in this speed competition.

Israel’s Mark Bluman moves into second with Landon De Nyze. They left nothing on the table and a slightly awkward jump at the last generated a big gasp from the crowd but the fence stayed up. They have a time of 72.5, just ahead of Ben Maher and Point Break who are now third with 72.61.

USA titan McLain Ward slots in 11th aboard High Star Hero. They were up on the clock, posting the quickest round of the morning so far on 71.83sec, but they too knocked 12a. This puts them in 11th on 75.83.

A lovely smooth round from Britain's Harry Charles and LT Holst Freda. A clear looked to be on the horizon but a risk to the blue oxer at 12a where they turned a little tight, didn’t pay off and the poles fell to add four seconds to their time. They finish on a total 75.83sec for 16th at this stage.

A super round from Pieter Devos and Casual DV Z for Belgium, 72.76sec. This pair were on the European gold medal-winning team last year.

Sophie Hinners and Iron Dames Singclair go straight into the lead for Germany, 0.3 of a second ahead of Ben Maher and Point Break. Sophie and Marcus have given Germany a brilliant start.

The next session is about to begin where the second team riders will come forward. Sophie Hinners and Iron Dames Singclair are next up for the home side.

Disappointment for Japan. The team is down to three riders following the elimination of Takasha Haase Shibayama and Karamell M&M. The pair had a sudden stop at the 3a, an oxer. They jumped it on the second attempt but it just got a little messy, the poles came down and Karamell couldn’t gather himself for part B.

First out for Ireland Darragh Kenny and the experienced Eddy Blue tap the oxer at fence 8 for four-faults. This gives them a final time of 78.02 and puts them into 14th at this stage.

A blow for Brazil. Marlon Modolo Zanotelli and Dorette OLD are eliminated after not jumping through the flags at the skinny wall, fence 7. They just veered to the left slightly, putting them outside the flag.

We have seen our quickest round so far, from Spain’s Armando Trapote and Tornado VS, who stopped the clock on 71.73. However, the pair had two poles down and so those eight-faults add eight seconds to the clock, giving them a final 79.73. This puts them down in 13th.

A very fast looking round from Egypt's Nayel Nassar and ESI Ali. The pair were really covering the ground between the fences, and they thundered down to the last, but they slot into third on 73.41sec. It highlights just how quick Ben Maher and Point Break were with those sharp turns really paying off.

Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs had a job on his hands curbing Conner Jei’s enthusiasm, who was giving the fences plenty of air. The pair had the first part of the double 3ab down, adding a frustrating four seconds to their time to finish on 80.64. It’s a fine line between making up time when they have pole down, and giving the fences the respect needed so no more faults occur. Martin jumped the rest clear, but his teammates will be hoping to improve on this.

Nina Mallevaey and Dynastie De Beaufour have given France a good start. The pair add nothing to their 74.46sec, the fourth fastest time at this early stage. Ben Maher and Point Break are still the quickest on 72.61sec.

A stride miscommunication between Finland's Annina Nordstrom and Fuzhou at the double at 12ab resulted in a fall for Annina at the second part. Both walked away, but this is elimination for the pair.

Denmark’s Zascha Nygaard and Com’on Droko De Maugre were having a lovely round but parted company after a messy jump through the last. Amazingly they made it through the timer before Zascha came off and so their score counts. They had four faults to finish on 80.59.

The course is riding well, five clears from seven combinations - including Laura Kraut and Baloutine for the USA. They are just 11th hundreths of a second behind current leaders Ben Maher and Point Break.

Check out Frank Rothenberger's track.

Wednesday 19 August: showjumping team and individual qualifier