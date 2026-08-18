Watch the showjumping World Championships live from Aachen this week and witness some of the most impressive sport at the highest level.

The showjumping World Championships will run over four days. Over the week, we’re expecting more than 170 starters from 30 nations – check out the showjumping World Championships form guide to find out who your favourite horses and riders are up against.

You can find more information about how to follow other sports at the 2026 FEI World Championships on our how to watch the FEI World Championships hub.

How to watch the showjumping World Championships on TV

There is no complete terrestrial TV coverage of the showjumping World Championships in the UK or US. ClipMyHorse.TV and FEI.TV will be the only place you can follow all the action live or on demand. ClipMyHorse.TV is showing every session across all sports during the fortnight of competition in Aachen.

This will be complete live coverage of the World Championships, including all disciplines, with additional editorial content and multiple commentary options for a complete viewing experience.

Find the broadcast schedule for showjumping below.

If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream of the action from anywhere in the world.

ClipMyHorse.TV discount code

You can save 26% on a ClipMyHorse.TV subscription until 23 August 2026 with code AACHEN26.

This discount is for new and returning customers without an active membership – this brings the cost to around £154 for your first year’s subscription.

Visit tv.fei.org to claim your discount.

ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world with the following commentary options for the showjumping:

English

German

Dutch

Spanish

Norwegian

Swedish

French

Czech

no commentary

Watch showjumping World Championships for free

ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world but some countries are also hosting free streams, including Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

These streams are usually geo-blocked, but if you’re worried about accessing your usual free stream while you’re away, you can use a VPN.

🇨🇦 Canada 🇨🇦

Fans viewing from Canada can watch live on CBC as well as highlights on Rural TV.

🇩🇪 Germany 🇩🇪

Viewers in Germany can stream for free on ZDF and ARD.

🇧🇪 Belgium 🇧🇪

RTBF will show the dressage live (you’ll need to create a free account), while HippoTV will broadcast highlights.

🇸🇪 Sweden 🇸🇪

Viewers in Sweden can watch via SVT Play for free.

How to watch the showjumping World Championships from anywhere

If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Showjumping World Championships broadcast times

Local time is CEST.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Session Start time (local) Start time (UK) Wednesday 19 August Speed leg 9.30am 8.30am Thursday 20 August Team round one 9am 8am Friday 21 August Team round two 🏅 6.50pm 5.50pm Sunday 23 August Individual final 🏅 2.20pm 1.20pm

Follow the action with H&H We’re sending eventing editor Pippa Roome to bring you all the news directly from Aachen, and we have staff at home supporting our coverage so we can bring you the fullest possible reporting of every aspect of the sport. Follow our showjumping World Championships live blog, which will start at 9.30am UK time and bring you our expert insights and analysis, plus exclusive comments from the riders. We’ll also be publishing reports after every session of action – the joy or disappointment from riders after their performances, views on each session and more – plus times for Brits and key contenders.

To stay up to date with all the latest news from the FEI World Championships, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website