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How to watch the Showjumping World Championships live from anywhere in the world

Find out where you can stream the showjumping action live and for free

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Published In How-to
Close up of Martin Fuchs jumping Conner Jei
Martin Fuchs is known for his speed and will be one to watch from the first day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch the showjumping World Championships live from Aachen this week and witness some of the most impressive sport at the highest level.

The showjumping World Championships will run over four days. Over the week, we’re expecting more than 170 starters from 30 nations – check out the showjumping World Championships form guide to find out who your favourite horses and riders are up against.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

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