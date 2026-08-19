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How to watch the para dressage World Championships live from anywhere in the world

Don’t miss the world’s best para riders and their horses give everything they’ve got in Aachen

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Published In How-to
Jemima Green riding Fantabulous in dressage arena
Britain’s Jemima Green will be making her world championship debut
(Image credit: Kevin Sparrow)
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Watch the para dressage World Championships live from Aachen this week and join thousands of others to appreciate this sport at the highest level.

There are five days of competition across the five grades in the World Para Dressage Championships and there will be medals on offer every day. H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams has set out his predictions for the medals.

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Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

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