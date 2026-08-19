Watch the para dressage World Championships live from Aachen this week and join thousands of others to appreciate this sport at the highest level.

There are five days of competition across the five grades in the World Para Dressage Championships and there will be medals on offer every day. H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams has set out his predictions for the medals.

You can find more information about how to follow other sports at the 2026 FEI World Championships on our how to watch the FEI World Championships hub.

How to watch the para dressage World Championships on TV

There is no complete terrestrial TV coverage of the para dressage World Championships in the UK or US. ClipMyHorse.TV and FEI.TV will be the only place you can follow all the action live or on demand. ClipMyHorse.TV is showing every session across all sports during the fortnight of competition in Aachen.

This will be complete World Championships live coverage, including all disciplines, with additional editorial content for a complete viewing experience.

Find the broadcast schedule for para dressage below.

If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream of the action from anywhere in the world.

ClipMyHorse.TV discount code

You can save 26% on a ClipMyHorse.TV subscription until 23 August 2026 with code AACHEN26. This discount is for new and returning customers without an active membership – this brings the cost to around £154 for your first year’s subscription.

Visit tv.fei.org to claim your discount.

Watch para dressage World Championships for free

ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV is available to viewers across the world but some countries are also hosting free streams, including Canada, Denmark and Germany.

These streams are usually geo-blocked, but if you’re worried about accessing your usual free stream while you’re away, you can use a VPN.

🇨🇦 Canada 🇨🇦

Fans viewing from Canada can watch live on CBC as well as highlights on Rural TV.

🇩🇰 Denmark 🇩🇰

Viewers in Denmark can watch via DRTV for free.

🇩🇪 Germany 🇩🇪

Viewers in Germany can stream for free on ARD.

How to watch the para dressage World Championships from anywhere

If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Para dressage World Championships broadcast times

Local time is CEST.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Session Start time (local) Start time (UK) Wednesday 19 August Individual grade I, II, III 🏅 8.30am 7.30am Thursday 20 August Individual grade IV, V 🏅 9am 8am Friday 21 August Team test grade I, II, III 🏅 9am 8am Saturday 22 August Team test grade VI, V 🏅 8.30am 7.30am Sunday 23 August Individual freestyle grade I, II, III, VI, V 🏅 8.15am 7.15am

Follow the action with H&H We’re sending dressage editor Oscar Williams to bring you all the news directly from Aachen, and we have staff at home supporting our coverage so we can bring you the fullest possible reporting of every aspect of the sport. This will include our expert insight and analysis, plus comments from the riders. We’ll also be publishing reports after every session of action – the joy or disappointment from riders after their performances, views on each session and more – plus times for Brits and key contenders.

To stay up to date with all the latest news from the FEI World Championships, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website