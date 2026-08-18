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Horse & Hound’s ultimate showjumping World Championships form guide

Who’s riding which horse and what it means for medals: your complete form guide for all the showjumping entries at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen

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Jennifer Donald&#039;s avatar
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Close up of Steve Guerdat jumping Dynamix De Belheme
Steve Guerdat, who has been blessed by so many fabulous horses, has cited the mare he’s bringing to Aachen as one of the best, and will undoubtedly have his eye on team and individual medals
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)
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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide, which is exclusively available for H&H subscribers. We have analysed the recent performances of some of the horses and riders entered for Aachen to give you the full picture ahead of the competition. There were 179 showjumping entries, so we have narrowed it down to the teams and individuals who are most likely to fight for the medals.

We will be running H&H’s exclusive live reports service throughout the showjumping World Championships, starting with the speed leg on Wednesday 19 August, including analysis of the action and interviews with the riders moments after their tests, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.

Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.