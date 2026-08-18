Horse & Hound’s ultimate showjumping World Championships form guide

Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide, which is exclusively available for H&H subscribers. We have analysed the recent performances of some of the horses and riders entered for Aachen to give you the full picture ahead of the competition. There were 179 showjumping entries, so we have narrowed it down to the teams and individuals who are most likely to fight for the medals.

We will be running H&H’s exclusive live reports service throughout the showjumping World Championships, starting with the speed leg on Wednesday 19 August, including analysis of the action and interviews with the riders moments after their tests, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.

In the meantime, check out the full showjumping World Championships form guide below, and keep it on hand when you’re watching the showjumping this week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Form guide example listing RIDER HORSE FORM Name

AGE, COUNTRY 🟣 Debutant

⭐️ One to watch Name, age colour sex, breeding, (sire x dam sire), owners An explanation of this horse and rider’s recent form. Richard Vogel

29, GER



🟣

⭐️ United Touch S, 14 b st,

Untouched x Lux Z Z,

Julius-Peter Sinnack The reigning European champions and 2026 Aachen grand prix winners must be looking to add a world gold to their collection, and improve on the European team bronze to which they contributed last year. The combination are also live contenders for the Rolex Grand Slam and the major question has to be whether anyone can stop them.

Countries are listed in order of their sporting country code.

Key to horse colour and gender

b = bay, db = dark bay, br = brown, bl = black, ch = chestnut, gr = grey

mare = m, gelding = g, stallion = st

Withdrawals and substitutions

This form guide was finalised on 10 August – as a result, there may be some differences between this guide and the final confirmed start lists. We have, however, marked up some late replacements.

Showjumping World Championships form guide

Argentina

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM José Maria Larocca

57, ARG

⭐️ Faye 43, 11 ch m,

Fürst Wilhelm x Aljano 2,

Theresa Semler, Andrew & Katie William Argentina last won a medal at these championships in 1960 but a potential dark horse could be this 57-year-old rider and his Pan-Am medal-winning 16-year-old gelding. Their triple clear and runner-up finish in this year’s Aachen grand prix topped an exceptional run of form and they could spring a mighty surprise in this unique arena.

Australia

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Thaisa Erwin

45, AUS Hialita B, 14 ch m,

Emerald x Vaillant,

rider & Michael Smith This combination who represented Australia at the Paris Olympics return with two more years’ experience under their belts and a string of good results. They have scored wins and good placings at four- and five-star level in the past year, across North America and in Europe, and have competed on Nations Cup teams. Thomas McDermott

32, AUS

🟣 Oaks Ventriloquist, 14 gr g,

Vivant x Rex Z,

Greg & Jennie McDermott & Tessa & Alison Newton This is a first senior championship for horse and rider, who have been together for nearly 18 months. They stepped up to five-star level in May at Hamburg, where they came seventh in the grand prix, and have since jumped at three- and four-star level at Deauville, Bonheiden and Valkenswaard. How will this Australian title-holder fare on the global stage? Edwina Tops-Alexander

52, AUS

⭐️ Fellow Castlefield, 16 b g,

Je T’Aime Flamenco x Twister,

rider, Tops Horse Trading Bv & Victory Equestrian Sport Bv This is a fifth World Championships for multi-grand prix-winning mum-of-one Edwina, who competed at the Paris Olympics with this horse. They started the year off with some good five-star results in Doha and have been placed in Global Champions Tour classes in Miami and Cannes this season, but have been on less consistent form since. Rowan Willis

46, AUS Handsome, 14 b st,

Toulon x Phin Phin,

rider & Just A Cheeky One Rowan returns to the Australian squad for the first time since the 2018 worlds, at which the team finished sixth. He brings championship debutant and new ride Handsome, whom British rider Simon Crippen was competing until March. The combination have had good results together already, including sixth in the grand prix at Spruce Meadows in June. Jamie Winning-Kermond

39, AUS

🟣 Tulara Wat Colblensky, 12 gr m,

Colman x Cornet Obolensky,

Rachel Peel First-timer Jamie and Tulara finished 21st at the World Cup Final in April, having started 2026 with good results at four- and five-star level in the US. They then travelled to Europe and secured a top-10 placing on the Global Champions Tour and the four-star Valkenswaard grand prix. Her husband – also Jamie – rode at three championships. Bonheiden and Valkenswaard. How will this Australian title-holder fare on the global stage?

Austria

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Bianca Babanitz

38, AUT I Will Be Famous, 13 b g,

Bubalu VDL x Lux Z Z,

Gestüt Sprehe This is a second World Championships for Bianca, who finished 87th individually in Herning in 2022. In almost a year of competing together, she and this horse have won and been placed at four-star level. They competed at CSI5* at St Gallen in June, including two four-fault rounds in the Nations Cup but this will be another big step up for this duo. Christoph Obernauer

AUT

Kleons Renegade, 13 db g,

Quintero Ask x Argelith Stakkato Late replacement. Felix Koller

29, AUT

🟣 Cossinelle, 13 b m,

Cascadello x Quebec 19,

Sergiy Demchenko This is a first senior championship for Felix, who won individual young rider European silver in 2018. He took on this mare, who competed at the 2023 Europeans with Ukrainian Alisa Danilova, last autumn. They have yet to jump clear together at five-star level but jumped double clear in a four-star Nations Cup in June and could perform well. Max Kühner

52, AUT

⭐️ EIC Cooley Jump The Q, 13 b g,

Pacino x OBOS Quality,

rider & Luigi & Remo Baleri Max has formed the backbone of the Austrian team with nine senior championship appearances to his credit – six European Championships, the 2024 Olympics and two World Championships. He’s earned top-10 individual placings at four. His versatile horse has won five-star grands prix and been placed in six-bars and puissance classes. Katharina Rhomberg

33, AUT

⭐️ Colestus Cambridge, 11 gr g,

Colestus x Cambridge 8,

Gerhard Rauch Katharina, a team bronze medallist at the 2023 European Championships and who represented Austria at the last worlds, brings the horse with whom she competed at the Paris Olympics. They have been on good form this year, winning at five-star in May, placed at Aachen shortly afterwards and coming second in the St Gallen grand prix in June.

Belgium

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Emilie Conter

26, BEL

🟣 Portobella Van De Fruitkorf, 11 ch m,

Bamako De Muze

x Nabab De Reve,

Stephex

Stables & Paul Swinnen Emilie is a real rising star and she and this mare make their senior championship debut in Aachen, having been competing together for four years. They have had a good year, starting with five-star placings in the US, coming second in the grand prix of Hamburg in May and jumping for clear and four faults in the Rome Nations Cup. Pieter Devos

40, BEL

⭐️ Casual DV Z, 11 b m,

Cornet Obolensky x Cicero Z Van

Paemel,

Devos Stables This is a third World Championships for Pieter, who was also on the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. He brings the horse with whom he was on the European gold medal-winning team last year. Their form this year includes four podium finishes in five-star grands prix and other top-10 placings at this level. Nicola Philippaerts

33, BEL Katanga VH Dingeshof,

16 b m,

VDL Cardento

933 x Tornedo FCS,

Team Philippaerts, Familie Lens &

AMB Holding NV

This will be a second World Championships for Nicola and this brilliant mare, who finished eighth individually in Herning. They were on the team that won European gold last year, and bronze in 2021, and have been on good form this season, jumping clear and four in the Falsterbo Nations Cup, having won the Shanghai Global Champions Tour grand prix in May. Abdel Saïd

37, BEL Wathnan Quaker

Brimbelles Z, 11 b g,

Quicksilver St Simeon x

Hickstead,

AS Trading This is a third World Championships for Abdel, who competed in 2014 and 2018 for Egypt, and a first for this gelding, whom he has been jumping since late 2024. They came eighth at the World Cup Final this year, were placed in the Global Champions Tour grand prix of St Tropez in June and were on the team that came second in the Falsterbo Nations Cup. Quietly fancied. Thibeau Spits

25, BEL

⭐️ Impress-K Van’t

Kattenheye Z, 11 bl st,

Indoktro K Van’t Kattenheye

x Vagabond De La Pomme,

Spits BV Thibau and this striking stallion were also on the team that won European gold last year, finishing eighth individually. They came third in the Geneva grand prix in December and have followed that with a strong 2026, including a five-star grand prix win, good Global Champions Tour placings and double clear in the Falsterbo Nations Cup. Could be in the mix for one medal at least.

Brazil

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Luciana Diniz

55, BRA Vertigo Du Desert, 17 gr g,

Mylord Carthago HN x Robin Z,

rider, Iliana Diniz & Arnaldo Dos

Santos Diniz Last time Luciana competed at an Aachen World Championships, it was for Portugal, as she was not picked for the Brazilian team. This time she has been selected, with the veteran rider with whom she came 10th individually at the Tokyo Olympics. The combination are in great form, including finishing second in the Aachen Rolex grand prix qualifier. Marlon Modolo Zanotelli

38, BRA Dorette OLD, 17 ch m,

Dollar Du Murier x Fighting Alpha

3,

Ashford Farm BV & Jana Wargers This mare formerly ridden by Germany’s Jana Wargers, with results including helping Germany win the 2024 Longines League of Nations Final, is a new ride for Brazilian team stalwart Marlon, who took the reins early this year. They came third in their first five-star class together shortly afterwards and have since recorded more top-10 finishes at this level. Stephan de Freitas Barcha

36, BRA

🟣 Chevaux Primavera Imperio Egipcio, 15 b m,

Calvaro FC x

Paroli 4,

Ana Eliza Aguiar Ramos This is a first World Championships for Stephan and this mare, who were individual champions and team bronze medallists at the 2023 Pan-Am Games, and finished fifth individually at the Paris Olympics. Recent results include second in May’s Madrid Global Champions Tour grand prix and finishing just outside the top 10 in the Rome grand prix. Rodrigo Pessoa

BRA Major Tom, 13 ch g,

Vagabond De La Pomme x Heartbreaker Late replacement.

Canada

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Kyle King

51, CAN

🟣 Kayenne Z, 11 b m,

Kannan x Canezaro,

rider Kyle and this mare both make their championship debut. Kyle bought her just before turning 50 and said she’s made his dreams come true. They’ve had great results at top level including second to Scott Brash in last year’s $5m grand prix at Spruce Meadows. They won a World Cup leg early this year and had good CSI5* placings at Spruce Meadows this summer. Erynn Ballard

45, CAN Fave D’Authuit, 11 bl g,

Cornet Obolensky x Kannan,

Ilan Ferder This is a third successive World Championships for Erynn, who has been riding this horse since 2024. They have had a string of wins and podium finishes at five-star level this year, including two wins on the trot in Mexico, and second places at Aachen and St Gallen. Erynn is a hugely experienced rider and could make her mark in Aachen. Amy Millar

49, CAN Jagger HX, 12 b g,

Ustinov x Bustique,

Team Eye Candy & Millar Brooke Farm Amy makes a second World Championships appearance. She won Pan Am team silver in 2023, and has been competing Jagger since 2022; at Hickstead this summer they were one of 19 pairs to have four faults in the King George. They came second in a four-star grand prix in Vancouver in May, and have since been placed at Spruce Meadows and Chantilly. Chris Pratt

57, CAN Ideaal ES, 13 b g, Ukato x Conway, Take The High Road LLC Chris last rode at a championships 20 years ago, when the worlds were last at Aachen. He started riding Ideaal nearly two years ago; they have since achieved wins and good placings at four- and five-star. At the Royal International they jumped for eight and clear to help Canada to a Nations Cup podium finish, and clear in the other class they contested. Kyle Timm

36, CAN

🟣 Casino Calvin, 13 gr g,

Casino Berlin OLD x Calvin,

Rein Family & Tara Dow-Rein A first senior championship for France-based Kyle, who is best known for producing young horses but has enjoyed a rapid ascent in the ring in recent years. Casino Calvin was formerly ridden by his countryman Eric Lamaze. Kyle took the reins in 2023 and they have had top-10 placings at four- and five-star this year, with a good prep outing at Royal International.

Cyprus

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Alexa Stais

30, CYP Cornflake CR, 11 ch g, Cascadello x Cassigor,

Reitsportanlage Dagobertshausen GmbH & CO.KG The sole Cypriot showjumper is competing at her second World Championships, having contested the vaulting in 2014. She and Chad Blue finished in the top half individually at last year’s Europeans but Cornflake is a relatively new ride and these championships will be a big ask. Alex says the flexibility and balance needed for vaulting is of use in showjumping.

Egypt

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Sameh El Dahan

41, EGY

⭐️ Oscar-A, 12 b st,

VDL Harley x VDL Cardento 933,

rider, Joanne Sloan-Allen & Sycamore Horse Farm This is a third World Championships for Northern Ireland-based Sameh, who switched back to riding for Egypt this year after a spell representing Great Britain. He has been competing this stallion for long-term supporter Joanne since last year and they have developed a lovely rapport, with good placings on the Canadian and European circuits. Nayel Nassar

35, EGY

⭐️ ESI Ali, 11 b g,

Stakkato Gold x Tygo,

rider & Evergate Stables LLC This is a third World Championships for Nayel and a first for the Irish-bred former ride of Seamus Hughes Kennedy. This combination has won and been placed at five-star. They started this year in good five-star form in the US and continued through spring, with top-10 finishes in the Madrid Global Champions Tour and the Falsterbo grand prix.

Spain

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Armando Trapote

45, ESP

🟣 Tornado VS, 15 b g,

Toulon x Contender,

Yeguada Valbanera S.L. This is a first World Championships for Armando and Tornado, who were on the team that finished fifth at the 2023 Europeans and 16th in 2025. They have had relatively few outings so far this year but they came 13th in the World Cup Final in April and their results since have included eighth place in the grand prix of Rome. A possible dark horse for Spain.

France

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Julien Epaillard

49, FRA

⭐️ Fringan De Vesquerie, 11 ch g,

Mylord Carthago x Diamant De Semilly,

Le Haras De Neroli A second worlds for speed demon Julien, who won individual European bronze in 2023, and a first championship for this gelding he has been competing for a year. They jumped double clear to help France win the La Baule Nations Cup in June, following that with third place in the grand prix, then were 10th in the Riesenbeck Global Champions Tour grand prix. Antoine Ermann

24, FRA

🟣 Floyd Des Pres, 11 ch g,

Vigo Cece x Papillon Rouge,

Jean-Yves Ermann & SAS Weston A relatively new name in the top tier of the sport, Antoine and this gelding make their team senior championship debut, having finished 15th as individuals at least year’s Europeans. They jumped clear and for one time-fault to help France win the La Baule Nations Cup in June, having also finished third in the Madrid Global Champions Tour grand prix. Nina Mallevaey

26, FRA

🟣 Dynastie De Beaufour, 13 b m,

Diamant De Semilly x Cassini II,

Rein Family LLC & Tara Dow-Rein Another huge young talent who has earned her place alongside some legendary French riders on the squad and could be bidding for a medal at just her second championship. The pair finished fifth in the Aachen grand prix last year, helped France win the recent La Baule Nations Cup and have gained invaluable experience competing in the USA. Olivier Perreau

40, FRA

🟣 GL Events Dorai D’Aiguilly, 13 b m,

Kannan x Toulon,

EARL Ecurie Perreau et Fils & Emilie Perreau Olivier turned heads when he made his senior championship debut with this horse at the 2023 Europeans, where they finished eighth as individuals. They came 38th at the Olympics the following year and have been on great form this year, with CSI5* wins and placings. They were on the team that won the La Baule Nations Cup in June and could perform well. Kevin Staut

45, FRA Exquis RB, 12 ch g,

Siwing De Tria val x Quamikase Des Forets,

Richard Breul Team stalwart Kevin will compete at his fifth World Championships; he was on the silver medal-winning teams in 2010 and 2014. He has competed Exquis since January and they perform well in big grass arenas with a win at St Gallen, where they were fourth in the grand prix. They came sixth in Hickstead’s King George V, as the fastest first-round four-faulters.

Great Britain

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Scott Brash

40, GBR

⭐️ Hello Mango, 11 gr m, Untouchable 27 x Numero Uno,

Lady Pauline Harris & Lady Pauline Kirkham Scott picked Hello Mango over double European silver medallist Hello Folie and Olympic gold medal-winning Hello Jefferson; he has long thought she has what it takes to go all the way. Their first international win was a five-star grand prix in January; following this with strong performances in both qualifiers for this year’s grand prix in Aachen. Harry Charles

27, GBR LT Holst Freda, 12 gr m,

Colman x Casall Ask,

rider & Eve Jobs Olympic team gold medallist Harry brings a mare he has only been riding for three months, but if anyone can, Harry can. She was bought for Harry’s wife Eve but Harry fell for her and they were on the winning team in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations, jumping double clear followed by a fabulous jump-off, a month later. Harry said he and Freda gelled from day one. Ben Maher

43, GBR

⭐️ Point Break, 12 b st,

Action-Breaker x Balou Du Rouet,

Pamela Wright & Charlotte Rossetter Multiple medal-winning Ben brings the star stallion with whom he jumped double clear for Britain in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations and won the grand prix. Ben has been riding “Bodhi” since he was six and they came second in last year’s World Cup Final, and won at the top level across the world; he ranks alongside the best horses at the moment. Jack Whitaker

24, GBR

🟣 Jack JL, 12 gr st,

Bessemeind’s Quasimodo Z x Astrello,

Candice Reilly Jack and Jack arrive in Aachen hot on the heels of fourth place in the King George V at Hickstead. They have been together a year but caught the eye early as part of the winning Longines League of Nations team in St Tropez. They have since achieved podium finishes at five-star level, and represented Britain on Nations Cup and more League of Nations teams. Adrian Whiteway

36, GBR

🟣 Chacco Volo, 13 b st,

Chacco-Blue x Carthago,

Deborah Cox Adrian and “Chacc” have become a feature of British Nations Cup teams en route to this championship debut. They have been together since the stallion was five, and worked their way up through three- and four-star Nations Cups until Aachen last year. They were part of the winning Nations Cup team at Hickstead and have jumped clear after clear for Britain.

Germany

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Daniel Deusser

45, GER

⭐️ Otello De Guldenboom, 12 b st,

Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z x Caretino,

rider & Stephex Stables Daniel is a German championship team veteran, with three European team silvers and an Olympic team bronze on his CV. He has been riding this Belgian-bred stallion for three years and the pair have hit the top level recently, including coming second in the World Cup Final this year. They were on the team that came second in the CSI5* La Baule Nations Cup. Sophie Hinners

28, GER

🟣

⭐️ Iron Dames Singclair, 11 b g,

Singular LS La Silla x VDL Cardento 933,

Pegase Equestrian BV This is a second championship for Sophie, who was on the team that won European bronze last year, and a first for this Swedish-bred gelding previously ridden by Peder Fredricson. They were on the German team that finished third at last year’s Longines League of Nations Final, the second-placed team in La Baule, and the third-placed Aachen Nations Cup team in May. Richard Vogel

29, GER

🟣

⭐️ United Touch S, 14 b st,

Untouched x Lux Z Z,

Julius-Peter Sinnack The reigning European champions and 2026 Aachen grand prix winners must be looking to add a world gold to their collection, and improve on the European team bronze to which they contributed last year. The combination are also live contenders for the Rolex Grand Slam and the major question has to be whether anyone can stop them. Marcus Ehning

52, GER Coolio 42, 13 db g,

Casalito x Quidam De Revel,

Elmrock BV & rider Team veteran and all-round legend Marcus, who has 15 championship medals, won European team bronze with this horse last year and came third at the 2025 Longines League of Nations Final. They hit top form in June, winning the CSI5* grand prix of St Gallen, having come second in the Global Champions Tour grand prix of Shanghai in May. Christian Kukuk

36, GER

🟣 Checker 47, 16 gr g,

Comme Il Faut x Loro Piana Come On,

Thomas Müller & Madeleine Winter-Schulze The reigning Olympic champions have not contested a championship since Paris and were drafted in for Aachen as travelling reserves at the 11th hour. Despite limited outings this year, they hit form in Riesenbeck before winning the Longines Global Champions Tour in London. A first worlds for Christian, who has European team silver and bronze on his CV. Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2

Ireland

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Bertram Allen

31, IRL Qonquest De Rigo, 10 b g,

Fantomas De Muze x VDL Indoctro,

Aloga Stables Ltd The pair that helped Ireland finish fourth at last year’s Europeans, and second at the Longines League of Nations Final, go to Aachen on good form. They started 2026 with good results at four- and five-star level in the US and have continued in the same vein, including a double jumping clear in the CSI5* La Baule Nations Cup and fifth in the grand prix there. Darragh Kenny

38, IRL

⭐️ Eddy Blue, 14 b g,

Eldorado VD Zeshoek TN x Chacco-Blue,

Carol A Sollak Darragh said after he and Eddy Blue won the London World Cup leg in 2024 that this may be one of the best horses he’s ridden. He proved why, as they went on to be on the fourth-placed team at the Europeans the next summer, and have since won and been placed at four-and five-star level including a CSI5* US grand prix in March. Expect a bold bid. Cian O’Connor

46, IRL Chatolinue PS, 13 db g,

Diablo Blanco x Stakkatol,

Karlswood Partners This is a relatively new ride for team stalwart Cian; he took the reins last October and they finished on a CSI5* podium in Geneva and in the London World Cup leg two months later. They have been building experience in big grass arenas in the build-up to Aachen, jumping five-star Nations Cups and the high-calibre duo finished fourth in the La Baule grand prix. Shane Sweetnam

45, IRL

⭐️ James Kann Cruz, 13 gr g,

Kannan x Cruising,

rider & Gizmo Partners LLC Shane and his 2023 European team silver medal-winning star are selected for Aachen straight after their first five-star grand prix win together in Falsterbo. They had been knocking at the door for months though, securing second and third places at this level, jumped a Longines League of Nations double clear and finishing seventh in the Aachen grand prix. This could be their time to shine. Denis Lynch

50, IRL Vistogrand, 13 b st,

Fantaland x Mr Visto,

rider & Tipperary’s Finest Est Travelling reserves, Denis and British-bred Vistogrand were on the team that just missed the European medals last year, having represented Ireland as individuals in 2023. The powerful stallion’s early promise has developed into a leading talent showing consistent form at the top level. Recent results include top-10 finishes at CSI5* level in Rome.

Israel

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Daniel Bluman

36, ISR Corbie VV, 11 gr m,

Cornet Obolensky x Chacco-Blue,

rider, Abigail S Wexner & Over The Top Stables LLC Colombia-born Daniel trained with the legendary Nelson Pessoa in his youth and is now an Israeli team stalwart. He will compete at his fifth worlds with a mare he has been riding for three years. They have clocked up wins and top placings together in the US and across Europe at four- and five star level, and have plenty of experience of the Aachen arena. Mark Bluman

35, ISR

🟣 Landon De Nyze, 13 ch g,

Comilfo Plus Z x Quadrillo,

Aram Ampagoumian LLC Mark makes his worlds debut on a championship team with his cousin Daniel for the first time. He brings the horse with whom Kent Farrington won team gold and individual silver at the 2023 Pan Am Games, whom Mark has been competing since December. They have already clocked up good results at five-star, including a win at Spruce Meadows in June. Theodore Boris

33, ISR

🟣 Cazan Z, 11 ch st,

Comme Il Faut x Vagabond De La Pomme,

Muriel Kretchner & Theodore Boris International Sales Theodore brings the horse previously ridden by Jos Verlooy, and with whom he finished 77th at last year’s Europeans, to his worlds debut. Their form has not been the most consistent this year but they have won at the lower levels and jumped clear rounds at five-star this spring and summer. Aachen will be a huge stepping stone however. Robin Muhr

31, ISR Foud’joi De Stel, 11 b g,

Canturo x Quite Easy,

rider This will be a sixth championship, and second worlds, for Robin, but he brings championship debutant 11-year-old gelding, who he has been competing internationally since early 2024. They had wins and placings at three- and four-star level this spring but a career-best performance will be required from this pair if they’re to trouble the leaders. Isabella Russekoff

26, ISR

🟣 C Vier 2, 18 b g,

VDL Cardento 933 x Concorde,

rider & Suave Pony LLC Withdrawn.

Italy

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Piergiorgio Bucci

50, ITA Hantano, 14 b g,

Bessemeind’s Quasimodo Z x Numero Uno,

Eriberto Bucci & Karina Frederiks Piergiorgio, who turns 51 the day before the worlds start, will compete at his seventh senior championship, this time with Hantano; they were on the team that came eighth at the 2025 Europeans. They’ve recorded good five-star results this year, winning the grand prix in La Baule and jumping clear and four for Italy in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations. Emanuele Camilli

43, ITA Chacareno PS, 11 b g,

Chacco-Blue x Calvaro FC,

Gestüt Lewitz Emanuele will contest his second World Championships after Herning 2022, with this horse he has been riding since 2022. They have had five-star placings this year, and jumped clear in Nations Cups for Italy, but clear rounds have been hard to come by this summer so far and the championship tracks of Aachen will be a big challenge. Giacomo Casadei

23, ITA

🟣 Marbella Du Chabli, 14 b m,

Elvis Ter Putte x Nabab De Reve,

Chiara Bonavolta & Mirco Casadei Giacomo and this mare were also on the Italian team that came eighth at last year’s European Championships; they make their World Championships debut after two and a half years together. They had top-10 placings in Abu Dhabi and Florida at the start of 2026 but clear rounds at CSI5* have been a challenge more recently and they might struggle in Aachen. Giampiero Garofalo

32, ITA

🟣 Querido Van’t Ruytershof, 10 bl g,

Mosito Van Het Hellehof x Otangelo,

Stal Hendrix Giampiero and this young gelding make their World Championship debut after about a year together. Their five-star form this year includes a podium finish in Helsinki, where they were also sixth in the World Cup, and jumping for clear and four in the Rome Nations Cup. They finished in the top 10 of the Valkenswaard four-star grand prix in July. Giulia Martinengo Marquet

47, ITA Delta Del’Isle, 13 b g,

Tibet Tame x Grain De Soleil,

SGH Srl, Ashford Farm & Benedetta Cesaretto This combination were also on the team that came eighth at the 2025 Europeans. They have since had top-10 placings at four- and five-star level together, and jumped clear rounds at Aachen just a couple of months ago. They came seventh in the Rome grand prix in May, and jumped clear and four in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations in June.

Monaco

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Anastasia Nielson

20, MON

🟣 ESI Rocky, 11 b g,

Stakkato Gold x For Pleasure,

Nista AG This precocious young talent arrives at her first senior championship having already achieved five-star grand prix-winning status. She became the youngest Longines Global Champions Tour winner aged 19 and won a second grand prix in 2026, this time with the brilliant ESI Rocky, Seamus Hughes Kennedy’s junior European gold medal-winning partner, whom she acquired last year. Could perform well.

The Netherlands

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Michael Greeve

44, NED

🟣 Denver, 11 b g,

Diarado x Quantum,

rider & Trelawny Farm LLC Michael and this horse, who was briefly ridden by Bertram Allen, were on the team that finished sixth at the 2025 Europeans. They were placed at five-star level early this year, and were on the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations team in June. They were consistent at the CSI4* in Valkenswaard in July, jumping plenty of clear rounds. Willem Greve

43, NED

🟣

⭐️ Grandorado TN NOP, 15 b st,

Eldorado VD Zeshoek TN x Carolus II,

Team Nijhof vof & Willem Greve Sportpaarden Bv Willem was on the team that finished sixth at the 2025 Europeans, and seventh in 2023. He brings this stallion with whom he finished seventh at last year’s World Cup Final, and was third in the Rotterdam grand prix in June. Other 2026 successes include five-star wins in Amsterdam and in the Gothenburg World Cup leg, and fourth in the Paris grand prix. Bas Moerings

27, NED

🟣 Ipsthar, 13 b st,

Denzel VT Meulenhof x Farmer, Geert Moerings & MEAA Moerings Bas and Ipsthar are also veterans of last year’s sixth-placed Europeans team, having competed internationally together since 2018. Bas’s family bred Ipsthar and he has competed him from the start, to wins and placings up to five-star level. They jumped clear and four in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations, and clear at Valkenswaard in July. Harrie Smolders

46, NED Mr. Tac, 14 b g,

Non Stop x Toulon,

Genevieve Megret & rider Dutch team stalwart Harrie was on the team that won silver at the last worlds. He returns with this gelding, formerly ridden by Luxembourg’s Victor Bettendorf, whom he has been competing since 2024. They were on the team that won the Aga Khan trophy at Dublin last year, and were joint-second in the Paris grand prix this spring. Mathijs van Asten

47, NED

🟣 Cassina Dior, 14 b m,

Diarado x San Patrignano Cassini,

Lars Backsell & Van Asten and Nijberg Equestrian Mathijs makes his senior championship debut with this New Zealand-bred mare he has been competing for two years. They won their first five-star class together in early 2025, after which they had inconsistent results and stepped down. They came 11th in the Rotterdam grand prix in June, then jumped double clears at Valkenswaard in July.

Norway

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Geir Gulliksen

66, NOR Island VG, 13 b g,

VDL Zirocco Blue x VDL Indoctro,

Stall Gullik AS One of the veterans of the sport, the popular Geir Gulliksen contests his 17th senior championship for Norway at the age of 66 but he is yet to stand on a podium. He brings his current five-star ride with whom he has been contesting Global Champions League competitions and has had top-10 finishes including sixth in the Paris grand prix. Cecilie Hatteland

39, NOR Que Pasa JW-LVM, 10 b g,

Di Cantero Van Ter Hulst Z x I Am Moerhoeve’s Star,

Mest Invest DK APS & Horvath Horses SL This is a second World Championships for Cecilie, who has represented Norway from youth level, but a first for the 10-year-old gelding whom she has been competing for two years. They jumped their first five-star classes in St Gallen in June, including the grand prix there, after which she stepped him down in the run-up to Aachen. Johan-Sebastian Gulliksen

29, NOR

🟣 Equine America Harwich VDL, 14 ch g,

Arezzo VDL x Darco,

Stall Gullik AS In another big championship for the Gulliskens, Geir’s son Johan joins him on the team with his long-term partner Harwich. The pair were in the team that just missed the final at last year’s Europeans. They started 2026 with podium finishes in the Basel World Cup and Hong Kong grand prix. They also contested the World Cup Final in Texas. Marit Haarr Skollerud

39, NOR Nelson Van’t Roosakker, 13 b g,

Zandor Z x Kashmir Van Schuttershof,

BV Karel Cox Horses & Skollerud Tore This combination were also on the team that finished 11th at the Europeans last year, and this is their second World Championships for Norway; Marit also rode at the 2018 World Equestrian Games and 2017 Europeans. This combination has had relatively limited outings this summer but jumped clear at CSI5* level in Rome at the end of May.

Switzerland

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Martin Fuchs

34, SUI Conner Jei, 15 db g,

Connor 48 x Cosimo,

Adolfo Juri Martin and the tricky but hugely talented Conner Jei were not on their usual top form at last year’s Europeans, finishing 55th individually. They have since found their feet again this year, having won a CSI5* grand prix and been placed second in a further three. Martin is known for his speed and will be one to watch from the first day. Steve Guerdat

44, SUI

⭐️ Dynamix De Bélhème, 13 b m,

Snake De Blondel x Corent Obolensky,

CHC Horses SA & La Giraffa SA The 2023 European champions and reigning Olympic silver medallists go to Aachen on top form, having jumped double clear to secure a Swiss victory in the Falsterbo Nations Cup. Steve, who has been blessed by so many fabulous horses, has cited this mare as one of the best, and will undoubtedly have his eye on team and individual medals. Gaëtan Joliat

21, SUI

🟣 Chelsea Z, 13 ch g,

Chellano Alpha Z x Cicero Z Van Paemel,

Olivier de Coulon Promising young Swiss rider Gaëtan and Chelsea Z finished 10th individually at last year’s young rider Europeans. Both horse and rider make their senior championship debut in Aachen on the back of top-10 finishes at five-star level this spring and summer, including helping the Swiss to third in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations, but this will be a major step up for them. Jason Smith

35, SUI

🟣 Picobello Van’t Roosakker, 11 gr st,

Kassander Van’t Roosakker x Canabis Z AKZ,

Marc Buhofer & Silver Moon Sport Horses Scottish-born Jason, who represented Britain as a junior rider, comes to his first senior championship since he won team bronze in 2011. He and Picobello have twice jumped clear to help Switzerland win five-star Nations Cups in recent months, and came sixth in the Rotterdam grand prix in June. Alain Jufer

48, SUI

🟣 Chaccoo De l’Escant MM, 9 ch g,

Chacoon Blue x Vigo D’Arsouilles,

Marlis Mühlebach Alain is a familiar name on the international circuit but this would be a first championship for him and this promising young horse. They jumped clear to help the Swiss to third place in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations, after which Alain stepped the horse down to one-star level, at which they have been jumping steady clears.

Sweden

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Peder Fredricson

54, SWE

⭐️ Alcapone Des Carmille, 16 b g,

Diamant De Semilly x Heartbreaker,

Alcapone Group One of two riders from the triumphant team at the last worlds, Peder partners a horse previously ridden by compatriot Angelie von Essen. The pair finished in the top 10 of the Geneva grand prix at the end of 2025 and have been on good form since, including a win in a Global Champions Tour speed class in June – a good omen for Aachen’s opening round. Henrik von Eckermann

45, SWE Minute Man, 12 b st,

Vigo D’Arsouilles STX x Montender 2,

Team Minute Man LLC The reigning world champion returns without gold medal-winning ride King Edward and brings a horse who has recently returned to competition. Minute Man did not compete between July 2025 and May this year but has since jumped a clear and four in the La Baule Nations Cup and enhanced their form in Riesenbeck. Can the Swedish maestro do it again? Petronella Andersson

35, SWE

🟣 Odina Van Klapscheut, 12 b m,

Zazu x Landor S,

Stephex Stables Petronella makes her World Championships debut but is no stranger to a big occasion, having won young rider European silver and bronze, and represented Sweden at last year’s European Championships. She is selected with a mare she took on at seven, and competed in the young horse worlds that year. The combination has had multiple five-star placings this year. Wilma McMahon

33, SWE

🟣 Cicci BJN, 15 gr m,

Ci Ci Senjor Ask x Tornesch 1042,

rider & WH Sporthorses Wilma is another who comes from the 2025 Europeans team; she and Cicci finished 18th there, and were on the team that won European gold in 2023. The mare lost one eye aged seven but returned to the top level for the combination to make their championship debut three years ago. Recent results include fifth in the CSI5* grand prix of Rome in May. Thomas Ryan

41, SWE Jezebeau BC, 11 b g,

Thunder VD Zuuthoeve x Vancouver D’Avray,

H3K Equestrian AB The former Irish rider returns to a championship team for the first time since 2009, this time in Swedish colours having switched nationality. He brings a horse he has been competing since late 2023. This combination were on the Swedish team that finished seventh in the five-star Nations Cup in La Baule in June and Falsterbo in July.

United Arab Emirates

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi

23, UAE

🟣

⭐️ Enjoy De La Mure, 12 b st,

Vigo Cece x Sable Rose,

Al Shira'aa Stables Another UAE combination who competed at the 2024 Olympics after less than a year together, finishing in the top 20 individually. They went on to good top-level results including second in the 2025 King George at Hickstead. They have had good four- and five-star placings this summer ahead of their worlds debut here. Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi

52, UAE

🟣 Hudson De Vains, 9 b st,

Comme Il Faut x Robin Z,

Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club This is a World Championships debut for Abdullah and this young stallion, whom he has been riding for about a year. They jumped a few five-star classes last summer, and more this year, and are yet to jump double clear at this level. They were on the Hickstead Nations Cup team, jumping for eight faults in each round. Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi

27, UAE

🟣 Foncetti VD Heffinck, 12 b st,

For Pleasure x Concetto,

Al Shira'aa Stables This stallion competed at the Paris Games with Humaid's team-mate Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, finishing 61st individually, then Humaid took the ride in September that year. They've since been contesting five-star classes and appear to be improving with every round, representing the UAE on several Nations Cup teams. Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi

38, UAE

🟣 Flonflon, 11 b g,

Ogrion Des Champs x Hurlevent De Breka,

Al Shira'aa Stables Salim, who competed at the Paris Olympics, brings this gelding to their first World Championships after just a few months together. They jumped double clear for seventh in the Bolesworth CSI4* grand prix, then Flonflon contested his first five-star classes with Salim at Hickstead, where they had just one down in the King George.

USA

Swipe to scroll horizontally RIDER HORSE FORM Laura Kraut

60, USA

⭐️ Baloutinue, 16 b g,

Balou Du Rouet x Landor S,

St Bride's Farm This team stalwart has already won world - and Olympic - team gold and silver. She has swapped her shortlisted horse Bisquetta for the four years older Baloutinue. Laura is always one to have on your side in championships. Katie Dinan

33, USA

🟣 Out Of The Blue SCF, 12 gr m,

Verdi TN x San Patrignano Cassini,

Grant Road Partners Katie makes her senior championship debut for the US in Aachen but she contested seven World Cup Finals, finishing third overall with Out Of The Blue this year. The pair were on the team that came second in the Rotterdam Longines League of Nations in June, when they also secured a top-10 finish in the CSI5* grand prix, so could jump well in Aachen. Lillie Keenan

29, USA Fasther, 16 ch g,

Vigo D'Arsouilles STX x Farmer,

Chansonette Farm Lillie is competing at her second worlds, and was selected after some strong five-star results, including in the Paris leg of the Global Champions Tour in June. She and Fasther have not had a huge number of outings this year but results include finishing just outside the top 10 in the Aachen grand prix in May, which bodes well for these championships. Natalie Dean

27, USA

🟣 Mr Boombastic, 12 b g,

Vigo Cece x Sable Rose,

Marigold Sporthorses This is a senior championship debut for Natalie, and for this horse formerly ridden by Denis Lynch. They started competing together at 1.30m last September, and they have since clocked up good results at the top level, jumping clear for the US at the La Baule Nations Cup in June and helping the team claim victory in Dublin last weekend. McLain Ward

50, USA

⭐️ High Star Hero, 13 b g,

Zazu x Darco,

Michael Smith The multiple Olympic medallist was on the team that won gold at his last World Championships in 2018; in the one he missed, the US team finished 11th. He returns with a horse he has been riding since 2024, with whom he has won and come second in five-star grands prix this year, among other good results at this level. Highly likely to be vying for medals.

Zimbabwe