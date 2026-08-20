Ice cool Scott Brash delivered another epic clear for Great Britain in the showjumping World Championships second team and individual qualifier today – and the Scotsman now lies in provisional individual gold.

The second day of competition at the Aachen World Championships provided more highs and lows, as teams battled for a spot in the medal-deciding final tomorrow (Friday, 21 August). Only the top 10 countries return and places were far from secure for many.

Ben Maher and Point Break were once again British pathfinders and put the first clear on the board for their country. Harry Charles and LT Holst Freda were next, followed by Adrian Whiteway and Chacco Volo, both having four-faults apiece.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

To secure a place in the team final anchor Scott and championship debutant Hello Mango needed to jump clear. The pair showed no sign of pressure as they navigated Frank Rothenberger’s track, and they came home with the goods.

“I’m just delighted with Mango, I thought she jumped incredible,” said Scott.

“In the warm-up she felt a little bit more tense today. There's just a bit more atmosphere going on, and she went quick yesterday, so maybe that's why. But when she went in the ring, she was absolutely fantastic.”

After yesterday’s opening round Scott was lying in provisional bronze, behind Harrie Smolders (NED) in silver and Frenchman Julien Epaillard in gold. However both riders had poles, paving the way for Scott. He now lies in provisional individual gold. Tomorrow’s final team round will count towards the individual final on Sunday.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It’s amazing, but I’m under no illusions, there’s a long way to go,” said Scott.

“There’s a lot of jumping to go and big tests to come, so we’ll take each day as it comes. But I’m sure happy with Mango and looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Frank Rothenberger’s track today featured 1.65m verticals, a one-stride double (five 5ab), treble combination (fence 9abc), and a triple bar (fence 12). There were 49 clears inside the time from 135 starters.

Scott Brash on the showjumping World Championships second team qualifier course

“The course rode quite good, that’s why there were so many clears,” said Scott.

“But it was big, the verticals were at the top of the wings, there’s no holes left. The horses jump very good in this ring and I think it shows what standard we’ve got here.”

Scott might have shown no signs of pressure, but he acknowledges it was there.

“It’s always hard when there’s been quite a few clears. One mistake and you can be out, so the pressure comes on,” he said.

“You know what you’re in there to do; you’re in there to do your job and jump a clear round and thankfully we’ve done that.”

“I’m just delighted with Mango, she jumped incredible” Scott Brash

As one of the final riders to jump today, Scott had a long wait.

“I didn’t rush around too much this morning. I got Mango out earlier and stretched her legs. She’s been great,” he said.

“I watched some, went away and had some lunch and chilled out, then got geared up for this afternoon.”

Great Britain is in overnight fifth. The medal-deciding team final takes place tomorrow evening at 5.50pm UK time (6.50pm UK time). The top 60 individual riders will also jump, ahead of Sunday’s individual final.

World Showjumping Championships team standings

1. Germany 3.48

2. USA 4.85

=3. Belgium 7.69

=3. Italy 7.69

5. Great Britain 8.98

6. France 8.99

7. Sweden 9.64

8. Switzerland 10.49

9. Denmark 11.57

10. Ireland 11.69

World Showjumping Championships individual standings

1. Scott Brash (GBR) and Hello Mango 0.80

2. Sophie Hinners (GER) and Iron Dames Singclair 0.84

=3. Steve Guerdat (SUI) and Dynamix De Belheme 0.86

=3. Daniel Duesser (GER) and Otello De Guldenboom 0.86

=5. Ben Maher (GBR) and Point Break 1.01

=5. Nicola Phillippaerts (BEL) and Katanga v/h Dingeshof 1.01

7. Laura Kraut (USA) and Baloutine 1.06

8. Giulia Martinengo Marquet (ITA) and Delta Del'isle 1.13

9. Lillie Keenan (USA) and Fasther 1.17

10. Marcus Ehning (GER) and Coolio 42 1.78