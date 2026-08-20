Delight as Scott Brash secures Great Britain’s team final place in Aachen – and moves into individual gold

Great Britain has secured its place in the team final

Becky Murray&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pictured Great Britain&#039;s Scott Brash and Hello Mango at the 2026 showjumping World Championships in Aachen.
Scott Brash and Hello Mango lie in provisional individual gold going into the final round of the team competition at the showjumping World Championships
(Image credit: FEI/Benhamin Clark)

Ice cool Scott Brash delivered another epic clear for Great Britain in the showjumping World Championships second team and individual qualifier today – and the Scotsman now lies in provisional individual gold.

The second day of competition at the Aachen World Championships provided more highs and lows, as teams battled for a spot in the medal-deciding final tomorrow (Friday, 21 August). Only the top 10 countries return and places were far from secure for many.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.