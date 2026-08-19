‘She has everything you need to win a championship’: Scott Brash delivers standout opening round in Aachen

Scott Brash and Hello Mango are the best of the Brits in the opening day in Aachen

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Pictured Scott Brash and Hello Manage at the 2026 showjumping World Championships in Aachen.
Scott Brash and Hello Mango are the best of the Brits in the showjumping World Championships team and individual qualifier on the opening day.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Scott Brash got his showjumping World Championships campaign off to an incredible start in the team and individual qualifier, finishing third on the opening day.

The first competition is a speed round; knocked poles add four seconds to the clock. Faults are not given for refusals, but time mounts up as combinations re-present after a stop.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.