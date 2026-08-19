‘A 10 out of 10’: Ben Maher on his super stallion’s opening round at the showjumping World Championships – but work to be done in team standings

Ben Maher was first out for the Brits today in the first team qualifier in Aachen

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Pictured Ben Maher and Point Break at the 2026 World Showjumping Championships in Aachen.
Ben Maher and Point Break were first out for the Brits in the opening team qualifier at the showjumping World Championships.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Ben Maher got Britain off to a solid start in the team and individual qualifier on the first day of the showjumping World Championships.

Ben and Point Break were first up for the team and the fifth of 145 starters to contest course-designer Frank Rothenberger’s tricky track.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.