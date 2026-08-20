Germany keep team lead in showjumping World Championships, while other nations swap places

The home side were sure of their top spot in the showjumping World Championships team competition after their first three rounds on Thursday

Pippa Roome&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Sophie Hinners and Iron Dames Singclair jump a pale upright fence during the showjumping World Championships in Aachen in 2026.
Sophie Hinners and Iron Dames Singclair help Germany to second place after the action on Thursday at the World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: FEI/Benjamin Clark)

Germany retain the lead at the top of the showjumping World Championships team results after the action today (Thursday, 20 August).

Frank Rothenberger’s course for today’s first “Nations Cup” round proved relatively easy and there were 49 clear rounds inside the time. This meant those who did have a rail down were quite harshly punished in terms of slips down the leaderboard.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.