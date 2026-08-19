Speed demon leads showjumping World Championships as favourites face a disappointing start

Julien Epaillard put in his customary fast round, despite his horse’s inexperience, while big names had fences down on the opening day in Aachen

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Julien Epaillard and Fringan De Vesquerie jump a spread fence made of white, green and red poles as they top the showjumping World Championships speed leg results in Aachen
Julien Epaillard and Fringan De Vesquerie top the showjumping World Championships speed leg results in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Fast Frenchman Julien Epaillard leads the showjumping World Championships results after the speed leg in Aachen today.

Riding the 11-year-old chestnut Fringan De Vesquerie, Julien whisked round the course more than a second quicker than the next clear round to take the early advantage.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.