Highs and lows for Britain in Aachen, as one showjumper shares his disappointment

Great Britain is through to the team final, but it wasn't all smooth sailing

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Harry Charles and his grey mare clear a large oxer of mainly white poles, with just a small green and red stripe at each end, during the speed leg of the showjumping World Champions in Aachen
A disappointed Harry Charles blamed himself for picking up four faults with LT Holst Freda on the second day of the showjumping World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Great Britain secured its place in the team final during the showjumping World Championships second team qualifier today – but it was a mixed bag of emotions.

There was all to play for today as teams fought for a place in Friday night’s final, to which the top 10 go through. Great Britain was in overnight fifth after the first day, but the deal was far from done.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.