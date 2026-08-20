Great Britain secured its place in the team final during the showjumping World Championships second team qualifier today – but it was a mixed bag of emotions.

There was all to play for today as teams fought for a place in Friday night’s final, to which the top 10 go through. Great Britain was in overnight fifth after the first day, but the deal was far from done.

As per yesterday’s opening speed round, Ben Maher and the brilliant stallion Point Break were pathfinders for the Brits. The experienced pair made Frank Rothenberger’s track look relatively simple, and it was fault-less round, though Ben noted it “didn’t feel quite as smooth” as yesterday and he had to push a it more.

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“That can happen in certain rounds. But it felt very good,” said Ben.

“He was making a lot of stride up early on, which is a good thing with him. They played a little bit with the distances in the course today and the hills, which affects him, a smaller striding horse, a bit more. So it’s my job to make sure that I give him the good ride to create what we need at the right time, and that's why perhaps it felt a little bit stronger riding today.

“But he jumped great. I don't think he touched a jump, and he felt very, very confident and forward, which is the biggest thing with him, ready for tomorrow I hope.”

Ben explained some of his stride choices, highlighting the upright at fence 2 and planks at fence 3.

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“At two to three, I don’t get held up too much on really long distances, but he got there way easier than I thought. Then the next one was longer than I thought. This is what can happen with him,” he said.

Ben shared that he opted for seven strides from the double at 5ab to the oxer at fence 6, then a forward six strides to the upright over a water tray at fence 7, through the middle of the arena.

Gong into the triple combination fence 9abc Ben said the natural stride going down the hill was nine strides.

“But I just stayed out and did 10 strides to put him on his back end, and just help the scope and the balance,” he said, adding that as some had knocked the final vertical (fence 13), he added some power to his approach to the penultimate triple bar.

“It probably looked like I was riding the triple bar a little bit like the jump off fence, but that was on purpose. It was a bit of a free jump to create the rhythm, so I could sit up and trust his front end on the last. So it was a bit up and down what route we took with the plan, to be honest. But I guess it was the right plan.”

Harry Charles shares his disappointment

Harry Charles and 12-year-old mare LT Holst Freda were next out for the Brits. It was an overall lovely round from this new partnership, but the mare got a bit quick before fence 4, an oxer with a water tray, and they had it down.

Four-faults on paper is not a bad round in any sense, but in such a close competition where a place in the team final is on the line, Harry was naturally disappointed.

“It just wasn’t nearly good enough to be honest,” said Harry, following his round.

“The horse jumped amazing, I’ve just not been on it all week, so I’m really embarrassed and disappointed.”

Harry said the mistake followed from his jump over the planks at fence 3.

“She jumped a bit left on the plank. At any other show, your mind works quick and you adapt. You would put nine in, but I somehow was so stuck on the number, I chased on the eight,” he said.

“When you land that far away from the distance, it’s never going to be there. I wish I could tell you what went through my mind, but I just don’t know.”

Four-faults for Adrian Whiteway

Championship debutant Adrian Whiteway was next for the Brits with Chacco Volo. They too succumbed to four-faults, knocking the middle vertical of the treble combination, fence 9abc.

The 13-year-old gelding looked relaxed, not fazed by the atmosphere that grew throughout the day.

Adrian was very pleased with Chacco Volo.

“It was a really unfortunate one down, but he tried his absolute heart out for me,” said Adrian after his round.

“The combination was short, I knew that, I’ve been watching 110 horses all day. I was thinking: ‘I'm really going to need him to back up’.

“I jumped in and thought I jumped in well; I said ‘Whoa’ with my voice, my body, everything, but just ran out of room a little bit and he put a toe on it.”

Adrian had nothing but praise for his horse

“I’m very happy with him and how he’s jumping,” he said.

“He’s a legend. He just goes in there and eats it up. He takes everything in his stride, and just sort of helps me a bit and holds my hand.”

Great Britain secures place in showjumping World Championships team final

In the team competition the best three scores count, and with Harry and Adrian having four-faults each, this put the pressure on Scott Brash and Hello Mango. The Scotsman had to jump clear to secure Britain’s place in the final. Scott once again delivered under pressure in brilliant style to not only secure the team spot, but put himself into provisional individual gold.

Germany retained its provisional team gold thanks to fault-less performances from all four riders, while the USA moves into silver and Belgium is now in provisional bronze.

The medal-deciding team final takes place tomorrow evening at 5.50pm UK time (6.50pm German time).

In the individual standings Ben and Point Break are in equal fifth with Belgium’s Nicola Phillippaerts and Katanga v/h Dingeshof. Harry and LT Holst Freda are in 59th and Adrian and Chacco Volo are in 77th. Scores from tomorrow’s team final continue to tally up and the top 25 will move forward to Sunday’s individual final.

World Showjumping Championships team standings

1. Germany 3.48

2. USA 4.85

=3. Belgium 7.69

=3. Italy 7.69

5. Great Britain 8.98

6. France 8.99

7. Sweden 9.64

8. Switzerland 10.49

9. Denmark 11.57

10. Ireland 11.69

World Showjumping Championships individual standings

1. Scott Brash (GBR) and Hello Mango 0.80

2. Sophie Hinners (GER) and Iron Dames Singclair 0.84

=3. Steve Guerdat (SUI) and Dynamix De Belheme 0.86

=3. Daniel Duesser (GER) and Otello De Guldenboom 0.86

=5. Ben Maher (GBR) and Point Break 1.01

=5. Nicola Phillippaerts (BEL) and Katanga v/h Dingeshof 1.01

7. Laura Kraut (USA) and Baloutine 1.06

8. Giulia Martinengo Marquet (ITA) and Delta Del'isle 1.13

9. Lillie Keenan (USA) and Fasther 1.17

10. Marcus Ehning (GER) and Coolio 42 1.78