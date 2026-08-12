Team gold for Germany, silver for Britain – how the final day played out

Germany claimed team gold on home soil, Britain held on for silver and Denmark completed the podium – but it was Katharina Hemmer’s personal best, not Isabell Werth’s anchor round, that made the real difference. Here’s how the final day unfolded, plus the complete team standings

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Isabell Werth riding a pirouette on Wendy De Fontaine in the grand prix at the 2026 Aachen World Dressage Championships
Isabell Werth and Wendy De Fontaine secure team gold for Germany at the 2026 Dressage World Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Isabell Werth and Wendy de Fontaine scored 79.88% to seal Germany’s 13th Dressage World Championships team gold – and the 10th world gold of Isabell’s own extraordinary career.

Jump to: Final team results

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).