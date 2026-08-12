‘He loves that arena’ Lottie Fry battles back from a piaffe wobble to secure British World Championships silver

A piaffe misunderstanding threatened to derail Lottie Fry and Glamourdale’s grand prix, but a big finish secured the silver medal for the British team. Here’s how the test unfolded, in Lottie's own words

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Lottie Fry and Glamourdale celebrate after their grand prix test at the 2026 Aachen World Championships
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale scored 80.31% to secure silver for Britain at the 2026 Dressage World Championships

Before Lottie went in, the picture in the race for silver was clear. Denmark’s total was locked in at 229.426, after Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour’s 82.376% made Nadja Aaboe Sloth’s score the team’s discard. This was the highest score of the championship so far, and enough to put Cathrine provisionally top of the individual leaderboard, pending Lottie and Isabell’s rides. As Becky Moody and Carl Hester’s scores counted for Britain, that meant Lottie needed more than 78.29% to keep Britain ahead of Denmark and secure silver.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).