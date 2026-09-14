‘One day we can be on the floor, the next we can be winning’: Ben Maher battles through injury to win showjumping’s richest prize

Ben Maher becomes the new contender for the Rolex Grand Slam by landing the world's richest prize, the $5m CPKC International at Spruce Meadows, Canada

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Ben Maher and Enjeu Du Grisien clear the triple bar en route to winning the $5m CPKC International presented by Rolex and becoming the new contenders for the Grand Slam of showjumping.
Ben Maher and Enjeu Du Grisien clear the triple bar en route to winning the $5m CPKC International presented by Rolex at Spruce Meadows, Canada.
(Image credit: Rolex / Ashley Neuhof)

Clearly feeling the effects of a thumping fall in the previous day’s BMO Nations Cup, Great Britain’s Ben Maher battled through three demanding rounds of 1.65m jumping to win his first ever showjumping major, the $5m CPKC International grand prix presented by Rolex, at Spruce Meadows, Canada, yesterday (13 September).

There were no double clears over the opening two rounds, so Ben Maher, carrying his four faults from round one riding 12-year-old Enjeu Du Grisien, faced five rivals in the high-calibre jump-off to determine the winner.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.