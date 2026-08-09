Olympic champion and two superstar Brits top the podium for Britain’s richest ever showjumping prize: ‘I saw Scott Brash’s round and knew I had to go all-in'

With a €1million prize fund on offer, the Longines Global Champions Tour of London produced a thrilling competition. Find out which top three showjumpers filled the podium for Great Britain's richest ever showjumping competitions

Sarah Radford&#039;s avatar
By Contributions by
Published In News
Olympic champions Christian Kukuk and Checker 47 win the Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of London for the second successive year.
Olympic champions Christian Kukuk and Checker 47 win the Longines Global Champions Tour grand prix of London for the second successive year. The prize fund was boosted considerably this year, making it Britain's richest ever showjumping competition.
(Image credit: Longines Global Champions Tour)

Christian Kukuk and Checker 57 have already made a mark on history as the reigning Olympic champions and they added to their legacy when they became the first combination to take back-to-back victories in the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) grand prix of London on Sunday 9 August.

“It’s always a special thing to win back-to-back,” Christian Kukuk said. “These are the moments where this horse is just outstanding and special because he can kind of smell it and feel it, and then he just does things that are outstanding.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Sarah Radford
Sarah Radford
Freelance journalist and reporter
With contributions from