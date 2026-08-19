Jemima Green stuns herself with career-best bronze at World Para Dressage Championships

Jemima Green and Fantabulous edged a personal best for individual bronze in a grade II class that had it all – a near miss for the eventual winner, an agonising wait for the scores and a costly mistake from the favourites

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Heidemarie Dresing, Katrine Kristensen and Jemima Green with their medals on the podium at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen.
Katrine Kristensen (left), Heidemarie Dresing (centre) and Jemima Green (right) top the grade II grand prix A at the 2026 World Para Dressage Championships in Aachen.
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Jemima Green and Fantabulous produced a career-best round to take individual bronze in the grade II grand prix A individual test at the World Para Dressage Championships, scoring 75.24% – narrowly eclipsing the pair’s previous best of 75.23%, set at Aachen in April.

The result also came with a notable spread across the judging panel: E, C and M placed her in the low-to-mid 70s but the judge at B – Anne Prain (FRA) – marked her considerably higher at 80.35%, the top score of any competitor from that box.

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Oscar Williams
Oscar Williams
H&H dressage and sport horse editor

Oscar joined Horse & Hound in October 2023 and is the magazine’s dressage editor and sports manager, overseeing coverage of equestrian sport. After studying equine science at Myerscough College, he spent four years working for leading dressage rider Emile Faurie, competing at the 2015 National Dressage Championships and travelling with the yard to CDIs including Aachen and Saumur. He holds a master’s degree in Literature from York St John University (2021).