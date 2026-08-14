‘I cried my eyes out’: emotion runs high as Lottie Fry and Glamourdale win brilliant World Championships gold

The reigning world champions successfully defended their 2022 individual title with a superb performance in the grand prix special at Aachen.

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Lottie Fry (GBR) riding GlamourdaleFEI Dressage World Championship, Aachen (GER) 2026Grand Prix Spécial Individual FinalMEGGLE-Prize© FEI/Leanjo de Koster
Lottie Fry and Glamourdale on their way to winning individual gold in the grand prix special at the dressage World Championships in Aachen today (14 August).
(Image credit: FEI/Leanjo de Koster)

Britain’s Lottie Fry and Glamourdale have retained the world champion title they won four years ago with a scintillating performance in the grand prix special at the 2026 World Dressage Championships.

Will we ever see an extended canter like Glamourdale’s again? To watch 28 horses at the top of the sport and for the 29th to produce something so spectacular it makes you gasp is special indeed.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.