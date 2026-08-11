Young horse starts as favourite as Burghley entries revealed, plus exciting debuts

A rider seeking her first win at the top level will line up in pole position among the Burghley Horse Trials entries, while a British individual gold medallist makes her debut

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Sarah Bullimore and Corimiro, favourites among the Burghley Horse Trials entries for 2026, jump a corner fence at Badminton Horse Trials 2026.
Sarah Bullimore and Corimiro at Badminton 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Young talent is predicted to lead the way as the Defender Burghley Horse Trials entries for this year’s event (3-6 September) are revealed.

Equestrian data analytics company EquiRatings is putting up Sarah Bullimore and the 10-year-old Corimiro as favourites, with a win chance of 21%. Sarah bids for a first CCI5* victory, having first ridden at Burghley Horse Trials 30 years ago in 1996.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.