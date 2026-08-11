Young talent is predicted to lead the way as the Defender Burghley Horse Trials entries for this year’s event (3-6 September) are revealed.

Equestrian data analytics company EquiRatings is putting up Sarah Bullimore and the 10-year-old Corimiro as favourites, with a win chance of 21%. Sarah bids for a first CCI5* victory, having first ridden at Burghley Horse Trials 30 years ago in 1996.

The last 10-year-old to win Burghley was Ballaghmor Class in 2017, with Oliver Townend.

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Fifty-eight horses from seven nations comprise the current Defender Burghley Horse Trials entries, but the event has left the option open for a rider who has a hiccup at this week’s World Championships in Aachen to put in a late entry. Entries will finally close next Monday (17 August), with the draw being done on Tuesday (18 August).

Last year’s winner Ros Canter is absent from the entries – she rides her 2026 Burghley winner Lordships Graffalo in Aachen this week and has not put forward either of her other two five-star rides.

But two of her team-mates at the World Championships will ride at Burghley, with Laura Collett entered on Bling, the chestnut mare who is fast gaining a reputation as a great five-star cross-country horse, and Gemma Stevens on Chilli Knight, the 2021 Bicton Horse Trials five-star winner.

British fans will also be thrilled to see Harry Meade back with three rides (Et Hop Du Matz, Superstition and Cavalier Crystal, who has been third here three times).

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The 2022 world champion, Yasmin Ingham, makes an exciting Burghley debut with the 10-year-old Goliath Du Loir. She is one of nine riders coming forward to the British autumn five-star for the first time.

Another 10-year-old, United 36, a reserve for the British squad at the worlds who impressed when fourth at Badminton, will also line up for Tom Jackson, who has Hawk Eye entered too.

Two other British squad reserves also come to Burghley – the more seasoned Cavalier Crystal and Galileo Nieuwmoed, under David Doel.

Tim Price, a former winner here, has his worlds horse Falco entered as a back-up event, and is also set to start on Global Question, while his wife Jonelle plans to run on Chilli’s Midnight Star.

US Olympian Caroline Pamukcu will also take the road from the worlds to Burghley, where she makes her debut on HSH Tolan King, as does Swiss team member Robin Godel with Dealer De La Bride.

The Swiss have three entries here and the US have a strong contingent, which also includes Will Coleman on Very Dignified, Wiltshire-based Tiana Coudray on D’Artagnan – on the podium at Bramham Horse Trials this year – and Jennie Brannigan with FE Lifestyle, who have previously been placed at Burghley.

Young Brits Jack Pinkney (Claragh Olala) and Mary Edmundson (Lionel II) are also entered to tackle Burghley for the first time.

Event director Martyn Johnson said: “I’m delighted to see so many exciting horses in the early part of their five-star careers, and lots of ambitious and talented riders from all over the world.

“Several of those, including the 2022 world champion Yasmin Ingham, are making their Burghley debuts, and we are really looking to welcoming them to tackle Derek di Grazia’s superb cross-country course, along with many thousands of equestrian fans eager to see them in action, in three weeks’ time.”