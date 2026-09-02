All the Burghley live news as it happens

Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live reports from Defender Burghley. The H&H team will be bringing you all the news you need to know as it happens.

The action begins on Wednesday 2 September with the first horse inspection at 4pm. This is followed by two days of dressage, then cross-country on Saturday. On Sunday morning all the horse are reinspected to ensure their fitness to continue, before jumping the key showjumping rounds that will decide the title.

I will be at Burghley throughout bringing you all the news as it happens via this live news service. I will be joined by H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams, while H&H features editor Martha Terry will be in the mixed zone interviewing the riders and H&H senior news writer Lucy Elder is our roving reporter, who will be capturing videos from around the venue.

If you don't want to miss a moment, then join us as we look forward to sharing the highs and lows of Defender Burghley Horse Trials with you here.

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