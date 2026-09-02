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All the Burghley live news as it happens

Don't miss a moment in the contest for the 2026 Defender Burghley title

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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live reports from Defender Burghley. The H&H team will be bringing you all the news you need to know as it happens.

The action begins on Wednesday 2 September with the first horse inspection at 4pm. This is followed by two days of dressage, then cross-country on Saturday. On Sunday morning all the horse are reinspected to ensure their fitness to continue, before jumping the key showjumping rounds that will decide the title.

Caroline Pamukcu looks smart in a green striped trouser suit. Her two rides HSH Tolan King and HSH Blake are accepted.

Tim Price, a former winner here, is next with Global Quest and Falco. He spoke to H&H yesterday about the decision to bring Falco here after competing him at the World Championships. Tim’s rides both pass too.

Wednesday: first horse inspection