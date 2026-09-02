All the Burghley live news as it happens

Welcome to Horse & Hound’s live reports from Defender Burghley. The H&H team will be bringing you all the news you need to know as it happens.
The action begins on Wednesday 2 September with the first horse inspection at 4pm. This is followed by two days of dressage, then cross-country on Saturday. On Sunday morning all the horse are reinspected to ensure their fitness to continue, before jumping the key showjumping rounds that will decide the title.
I will be at Burghley throughout bringing you all the news as it happens via this live news service. I will be joined by H&H dressage editor Oscar Williams, while H&H features editor Martha Terry will be in the mixed zone interviewing the riders and H&H senior news writer Lucy Elder is our roving reporter, who will be capturing videos from around the venue.
If you don't want to miss a moment, then join us as we look forward to sharing the highs and lows of Defender Burghley Horse Trials with you here.
Useful links:
- Burghley form guide
- How to watch Burghley TV
- Watch Tina Cook walk key cross-country fences
- Burghley drawn order
Joseph Murphy presents the experienced grey Calmaro for Ireland and they are through.
Gemma Stevens then comes forward, sensibly wearing a hat, though it‘s perhaps more for sun than rain. Chilli Knight passes. She had a great win in the CCI4*-S at Scone Palace last week on Cooley Park Muze and will want to keep up that form here, after the disappointment of elimination at the World Championships with Flash Cooley.
Young Brit Tom Bird is up next, with Cowling Hot Gossip – he’s gone well across country here previously – and they are accepted.
Mary Edmundson, a first-timer here, looks very damp in a long dress as she presents Lionel II, who is accepted.
Another long dress follows – worn by US rider Cassie Sanger, who is based with double Burghley winner Ros Canter. She and Redfield Fyre made a great debut here last year with a strong cross-country round. No problems for them and they pass.
New Zealander Clarke Johnstone’s ride Domasco looks spicy and a bit of a handful, but he’s accepted.
The first grey forward is Ballyneety Silver Service, who was so impressive across country here last year with young British rider Holly Richardson. He passes, as does stablemate Bally Louis.
Ireland‘s Susie Berry then presents the mare Clever Trick and John The Bull, who are both accepted to start the competition. Susie is wearing a red and white checked shirt from a local shop in Stamford.
Tom Jackson is the last of the two-horse riders. No problems for Hawk Eye or United 36. United 36 is one of the favourites – he’s a smart 10-year-old who went brilliantly for fourth at Badminton in the spring.
Caroline Pamukcu looks smart in a green striped trouser suit. Her two rides HSH Tolan King and HSH Blake are accepted.
Tim Price, a former winner here, is next with Global Quest and Falco. He spoke to H&H yesterday about the decision to bring Falco here after competing him at the World Championships. Tim’s rides both pass too.
The horses come forward in number order, but riders with two horses trot them both up together. So all the two-horse riders will present first.
The very first down the runway will be US rider Caroline Pamukcu, a Burghley debutante. She brings forward her original entrant HSH Tolan King and also HSH Blake, who was re-routed after he tipped Caroline off at the tricky fence 17 at the World Championships in Aachen last month.
It was Aachen and Caroline’s loss, but Burghley’s gain as Blake is a genuine title contender here.
We are expecting 49 horses to trot-up, with late withdrawals including Laura Collett with Bling and Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Cartania.
The ground jury, who inspect the horses alongside the veterinary delegate, are France’s Xavier Le Sauce, Ireland’s Joanne Jarden and Britain’s Sandy Phillips
It's raining here at Burghley, which isn’t ideal as everyone likes to put on a nice outfit for the trot-up and get a smart photo of them and their horse!
Wednesday: first horse inspection
Hello and welcome to the Horse & Hound live blog from Defender Burghley. I'm Pippa Roome, magazine and eventing editor at H&H and I'll be your main guide through this week on the blog, with help from my friends and colleagues.
We’re less than 15 minutes away from the start of the trot-up and the excitement is building.