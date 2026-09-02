Defender Burghley entries with Horse & Hound’s expert form guide for 2026
Our handy guide to Burghley entries contains the vital stats for every combination, plus H&H reporter Martha Terry’s form assessment for every pair, making it useful whether you are watching from home or at the event
Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide featuring all Defender Burghley entries. Exclusively available for H&H subscribers, I have analysed the recent performances of all the horses and riders entered for Burghley to give you the full picture ahead of the competition.
Throughout Defender Burghley Horse Trials, we’ll be running H&H’s exclusive Burghley live news service starting with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 2 September. The live report will include analysis of the action throughout the event and interviews with the riders moments after each phase, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.
In the meantime, check out the full Burghley form guide below, and keep it on hand when you’re watching Burghley this week.
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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Name
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Name, age colour sex, breeding, (sire x dam sire), owners
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An explanation of this horse and rider’s recent form.
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49. Katie Magee 44, GBR
⭐️
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Treworra, 14 b g. Jaguar Mail x Tower Of Magic xx, Angela Hislop
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Beautifully bred for Burghley with 80% thoroughbred, the 17hh Treworra is a fast and brilliant jumper who hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in all eight runs this year. Last year’s British open champion, he had a rare run-out last Burghley, but was fifth at Badminton this spring. He is capable of a competitive dressage and could go top five again.
H&H’s form guide went to press on Monday, 31 August, so includes withdrawals up to that date.
Key to horse colour and gender
b = bay, db = dark bay, br = brown, bl = black, ch = chestnut, gr = grey
mare = m, gelding = g, stallion = st
Burghley entries
Riders 2-10
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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2. Caroline Pamukcu
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HSH Tolan King, 11 b g,
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The pathfinder. Made his five-star debut in Maryland last year, where 20 penalties put them well down the order. They finished mid-division at Kentucky CCI5* with a clear cross-country in April. They’ve had a couple of national runs since, but another 20 penalties implies they’re here more for experience than taking the crown.
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3. Tim Price
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Global Quest, 13 b g,
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The horse was produced by the late Georgie Campbell up to four-star, and made his five-star debut last Pau. A pin and slow time at Kentucky this year when a competitive position was compromised by Tim’s plated shoulder “coming apart” mid-round. Tim’s quest for a second Burghley win is likely to come via his stablemate, but could be top 10.
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4. Holly Richardson
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Ballyneety Silver Service,
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This striking grey was the first inside the time at Badminton in the spring, though was kept out of the prize money with poor dressage and showjumping performances. He has a decent five-star CV with two cross-country clears so far, but showjumping is his bête noire. Retired at Hartpury last run after two stops but this is a blip on an otherwise excellent record.
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5. Susie Berry
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Clever Trick, 14 b m,
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Susie’s top horse, with two European Championships completions to her name. Endured a rocky start to this season with two rider falls. They have partially regrouped, with three confidence-boosting clears in the bank, but racked up cross-country faults last time out at Hartpury. This blood mare is rapid and could impress across country on her Burghley debut.
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6. Tom Jackson
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Hawk Eye, 14 b g,
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This will be the Irish-bred’s second attempt at Burghley after making his five-star debut here last season (19th). Yet to jump clear across country at this level, but notched up a second and seventh in large, competitive CCI4*-S sections at Thoresby and Burgham this season. With more experience at five-star now, this is one to keep an eye on.
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8. Mary Emdurson
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Lionel II, 14 ch g,
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Mary represented Britain at juniors and young riders – and her mother Debbie won junior European gold. Lionel is Mary’s only advanced ride. They completed Pau on their five-star debut last year with 20 penalties, their only cross-country jumping faults since 2019. Dressage and showjumping look like tough going, but Lionel should give Mary a good spin.
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10. Cassie Sanger
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Redfield Fyre, 13 b g,
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Cassie impressed on her Burghley debut last year with “Yogi” to finish 17th aged just 20, but their five-star bubble burst with a horse fall at Badminton. Normally ultra-reliable in this phase, they’ve had four reassuring cross-country clears since and will be hoping for a repeat showing. A patchy showjumping record, with no fault-free rounds since June 2025.
11-20
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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11. Clarke Johnstone
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Domasco, 13 b g,
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Clarke, who is currently based in Gloucestershire, last competed at Burghley 15 years ago and returns with this five-star debutant, whom he also showjumps in 1.35m classes. They have two wins at four-star, including over a small field at Millstreet CCI4*-L, after retiring at Bramham. Typically strong in both jumping phases and should give a good account.
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12. Joseph Murphy
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Calmaro, 15 g g,
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Reserve for the Irish squad for the worlds, the grey is on form and should squeak into the prize-giving. Three top-10 results in four runs this year, including eighth at Bramham CCI4*-S. Ultra-reliable cross-country with only two stops in his international career (none since 2021) and has speed in his pedigree with damsire the 1990 German St Leger winner.
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14. Gemma Stevens
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Chilli Knight, 16 ch g,
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The 2021 Bicton CCI5* winner returns to Burghley for the second time, having finished ninth in 2024. His Badminton challenge was curtailed in the spring when he twisted off a shoe mid-round, but he’s since finished top-10 in a competitive Burgham CCI4*-S and is a swashbuckling cross-country ride. Could make the podium if on his A game in every phase.
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15. Tom Bird
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Cowling Hot Gossip, 14 db g,
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Bought for just a grand when Tom was a teenager, this British-bred campaigner is now a veteran of three five-star completions and is giving Tom valuable experience. Yet to score better than 43 in dressage at this level; cross-country prowess is his forte. Showjumped clear for the first time since 2023 last month in an OI, but more likely to tip a few rails.
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16. Jack Pinkney 33, GBR
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Claragh Olala, 12 b g, Obos Quality 004 x Master Imp, Margaret & Simon Hope
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Both Jack and his impeccably bred gelding make their Burghley debut. They finished in the prize money with a double clear at Bramham CCI4*-L, traditionally a great prep run, and have had two top-five placings at advanced this season. The dressage and showjumping phases may scupper a good placing, but should enjoy a good spin cross-country.
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17. Alexander Bragg 45, GBR
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Jaeger Master, 12 br g, Royaldik x Animo, Greendales Syndicate
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A first five-star start for this British-bred, on whom Alex took the ride at the start of last season. They’ve finished second and third at national level this year, while ninth at Bramham CCI4*-L shows they are ready to master Burghley’s speed and stamina test – although two rails down precluded a podium finish there and their showjumping is inconsistent.
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19. Tayla Mason 32, NZL
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Centennial, 15 b g, Euro Sport Centavos x Moonwalker, Sue Rutter, rider’s mother Sonya & brother Kyle & rider
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By a 1.60m showjumping sire, this home-bred is improving on every five-star run, finishing sixth at Badminton with a superb double clear. Always pretty reliable in the cross-country phase, Centennial is becoming more consistent in the showjumping too. Likely to be midfield after dressage, but should climb into the top 10 with their jumping prowess.
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20. Max Warburton 28, GBR
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Deerpairc Revelry, 12 gr g, Hermes De Reve x Dobel’s Cento, Paske Syndicate
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An exciting combination who’ve made a lot of four-star podiums. They’ve had a stellar season, starting with a national win at Barbury, and two bridesmaid spots at Aston-le-Walls and Hartpury CCI4*-Ss since finishing 13th at Badminton. Normally a reliable showjumper – his year-older full brother has jumped 1.60m classes with Marcus Ehning – and could be top five.
21-30
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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21. Nadja Minder 26, SUI
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Toblerone, 19 b g, Yarlands Summer Song x unlisted, Nicole Basieux
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A veteran of three senior and a young rider championships, the oldest horse in the field has been on form this season with top-10 placings at three- and four-star, and a cross-country clear at Badminton. Jumped double clear on his only other visit to Burghley in 2024. His showjumping is erratic, so another double clear would be sweet in the twilight of his career.
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22. Benjamin Massie 41, FRA
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Filao De Perle, 11 b g, Upsilon x Echo Des Forets, Véronique Réal & rider
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A serious contender from France, this is Benjamin’s first visit to Burghley since being eliminated in 2013. Filao has been top 10 at his past two five-stars, including ninth at Badminton, and won a 3-star national advanced class at Jardy last time out. He’s a speedy cross-country horse with an excellent showjumping record. Podium potential.
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23. Simon Grieve 44, GBR
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Autograf, 14 b g, Grafenstolz x Condios, Evie Mackel, Geraldine Torr, rider
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This hugely popular rider brings “Buster” back to Burghley after finishing 18th here last season. They won’t be among the dressage leaders, but should give the cross-country a good crack, while prioritising a clear round over a fast one. Simon would probably sign for a top-20 result again and will be cheered on like a winner whatever the result.
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24. Caroline Powell 53, NZL
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High Time, 14 b g, Hemmingway x Monte Carlo, Ruth Armstrong, Serena Greenwell, Jo West, Tom Craig, Annabel Jenks & rider
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Caroline won Burghley in 2010, and with this horse scoring her best result here since Lenamore in eighth last year, you could say it’s high time she won again. They made a rare mistake at Badminton when the horse caught a knee and tipped up, but he’s usually a great jumper in both phases. Off the pace in the dressage, but can leap up the leaderboard.
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25. Emma Thomas 27, GBR
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Icarus, 13 b g Otangelo x Lucky Boy, Wolfgang Nagy, rider’s brother Arthur Thomas & mother Rebecca Velarde
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This horse is a diminutive powerball who is lining up at his seventh five-star. The dressage phase is always delicate, as “Stix” is very reactive to atmosphere. He’s a brilliant if exuberant cross-country horse whose record has more 20 penalties on than reflects this pair’s raw ability, but control is the issue. Double clear here in 2023 and could climb to a top-20 finish again.
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26. Samuel Jeffree 28, AUS
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Santoro, 14 br g, Starnberg x Regardez Moi, K Dabbs, A Kennedy, L Roper, C Curwen, F Mitchell, rider’s mother Wendy & rider
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Sam and Santoro were travelling reserves for the Australian team in Aachen, so are making the most of their trip north by diverting here. They have four four-star wins on their CV, plus two top-10 finishes at Adelaide CCI5*, but Burghley is likely a stiffer challenge. The plan is for Santoro to stay in the northern hemisphere for the next 12 months.
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27. Harry Meade 43, GBR
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Et Hop Du Matz, 12 b g, Nouma D'Auzay x Easy Star, Mandy Gray, Adam & Katelyn Work & rider
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By the same French sire as Yasmin Ingham’s ride Goliath Du Loir, this still-improving horse finished third at Kentucky 2025. He was ninth last year at Burghley with a surprising two rails down – he’s historically been one or none, and has an almost fault-free cross-country record with a raking stride. Harry always primes his horses for the biggest events; top-five contender.
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28. Yasmin Ingham 29, GBR
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Goliath Du Loir, 10 ch g, Nouma D’Auzay x Hand In Glove xx, Janette Chinn & The Sue Davies Fund
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Yasmin makes her Burghley debut, riding this consistent young horse “Gogo”, who has scarcely made a jumping mistake all season – just one rail down in eight runs and posting top-10 finishes at Bramham CCI4*-L and Burgham CCI4*-S. The exciting horse was bred at the same stud as Yasmin’s 2022 world champion Banzai Du Loir. Top-10 contender.
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29. Jesse Campbell 36, NZL
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Cooley Lafitte, 14 br g, Je T’Aime Flamenco x Scirocco D’Elle, Jay Jaffar
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Cooley Lafitte’s ninth five-star start and he’s bidding for his fifth completion with Jesse, who turns 37 this week. Prepped nicely for this with fourth at Burgham CCI4*-S. However their dressage at five-star tends to be closer to 40 than 30, and jumping in both phases at this level is erratic. Would do well to emulate finishing 21st on his Burghley debut in 2024.
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30. Sam Watson 40, IRL
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Ballyneety Rocketman, 12 b g, Diamond Discovery x Errigal Flight, rider & his wife Hannah Watson
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Typically a very good performer in the jumping phases, going double clear on 60% of his international runs, and a CCI4*-L winner. Looks made for Burghley with his thoroughbred sire, rangy stride and cross-country specialist rider, but troubles with rideability last year meant time-penalties pegged him back to 13th. Capable of top 10 if speed and stamina are factors.
31-40
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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31. Jonelle Price 45, NZL
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Chilli’s Midnight Star, 12 b g, Chilli Morning x Laban, Nikki & Elise Axon & Merrill Halstead
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Listed as a reserve for Aachen, “Ollie” caught the eye at Badminton climbing from 27th after dressage to 12th overall. The pair have a spotless double clear record in six runs this season, but have struggled to match their one-day dressage form at internationals. On the up and their star should continue to rise on a day when jumping is at a premium.
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32. Michael Owen 47, GBR
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Monbeg Darwin, 11 b g, Kiltealy Silver x Porter Rhodes xx, G Mayer Plant Hire Ltd
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This Irish-bred made his five-star debut at Badminton in May, finishing 28th. Double clear on his two runs since, but a 42.4 dressage mark at the Hartpury British open doesn’t bode well. Tends to jump clear across country, but slowly – the horse hasn’t made the time since his two-star days. Like his footballing namesake, Michael lives in Cheshire.
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33. Matthew Heath 43, GB
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Benedict Radau, 14 db g, Tabasco Van Erpekom x Humbel xx, Hans Radau, Jane Shears
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Out of a thoroughbred, this Irish Sport Horse was produced to four-star by Anne Thick before Matt took on the ride in 2025. They made their five-star debut at Pau, finishing 37th with a flag penalty, but their cross-country record is virtually spotless. Should climb after dressage, but any advantage gained on Saturday is likely to be hampered by rail or two.
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34. Sarah Bullimore 53, GBR
⭐️
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Corimiro, 10 ch g, Amiro Z x Lovis Corinth, rider’s husband Brett Bullimore, Susan & Christopher Gillespie & Bruce Saint
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This home-bred – out of Sarah’s 2015 Europeans ride Lilly Corinne – is a precocious talent. Backed up his Blenheim young horse class third last season by almost winning Pau, rolling a pole when in the lead, then lost a podium place with two down at Badminton. Normally fast and reliable and capable of mid-20s dressage. Fourth in the British open and deserves a top-five finish.
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35. Arthur Marx 33, FRA
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Church’ile, 14 b g, Grafenstolz x Apache D’Adriers, rider’s father Philippe
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Still seeking their first cross-country clear in nine five-star runs, but after just a pin (and fast) at Badminton, Arthur will be brimming with confidence on this home-bred Selle Francais. They have had just one run since, finishing a good sixth in a big-field CCI3*-S at Le Pin. Having never showjumped clear at international level, completion will be the aim.
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36. Tom Strawson 38, GBR
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Public Address, 12 b g, Milan xx x Robellino xx, rider
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Tom, who works full-time in property, made his five-star debut with this former point-to-pointer at Burghley last year, finishing 21st. “Brian” tied up midway round the course at Badminton, but seems to have made a full recovery with completions at Aston-le-Walls and Hartpury CCI4*-S since. Here for the love of it, but should enjoy another good spin.
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37. Tara Dixon 23, GBR
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Master Smart, 13 b g, Satisfaction FRH x Master Imp, rider’s parents Karen & the Hon Andrew Dixon
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The daughter of 1988 Olympic medallist Karen Dixon is carving her own niche in the sport but has yet to master five-star, with two attempts ending in eliminations. However, the pair have shown promising form this season, with fourth in a hot CCI4*-S at Thoresby and in the prize money at Burgham, so it could be third time lucky for a completion.
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38. Kate Rocher-Smith 41, GBR
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Dassett Select, 12 b g, Caricello x Hemmingway, Patricia Marshall, rider’s parents Lesley & Philip Rocher
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This mother-of-two makes her Burghley debut having jumped clear across country at Badminton 2025 on the pair’s only other five-star start. Top 15 at Burgham CCI4*-S, their one international completion this season, and they’ve been honing their showjumping over 1.30m tracks. Unlikely to trouble the leaders, but should post a solid completion.
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39. Lucy Latta 29, IRL
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RCA Patron Saint, 15 b g, Grafenstolz x unlisted, Alison, David & Lesley Crampton
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The breakout stars of Badminton 2024, where they were runners-up on their five-star debut. While they haven’t matched that form since and their showjumping tends to let them down, this smooth partnership is one to watch across country. Lucy produced “Paddy” as an amateur, only taking a career break this year to focus on eventing her horse of a lifetime.
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40. Austin O’Connor 51, IRL
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Sixmilewater, 12 b g, Obos Quality 004 x Buster King xx, Nicky Bennell
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Austin was runner-up here last year, but on his top horse Colorado Blue who went to the worlds. This horse is very much his second string. He jumped clear across country at Badminton this year, but had a run-out at The Maltings here in 2025 and has a bit to prove reliability-wise in this phase with 20 penalties on both four-star runs this season.
41-50
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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41. David Doel 33, GBR
⭐️
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Galileo Nieuwmoed, 15 db g, Carambole x Harcos, Mary Fox, Gillian Jonas & rider
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With less than 50% thoroughbred, Galileo’s breeding belies impressive speed and stamina – he’s one of the fastest horses on the planet. This worlds longlisted pair have been close to winning a five-star several times – could this be the one? They’ve put last season’s cross-country blips behind them with ninth at Pau and third at Kentucky since and look bang on form.
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42. Anthony Clark 52, GBR
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Ballinaguilkey Fortunus, 15 gr g, Fortunus Z x Positively xx, rider
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Anthony comes fresh from the veterans European Showjumping Championships in Denmark (winning team bronze and seventh individually) on another horse, but is more prolific on the eventing circuit. This horse is solid in both jumping phases, with many four-star clears, but time-faults are likely to rule out prize money on their five-star debut.
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43. Jennie Brannigan 39, USA
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FE Lifestyle, 16 ch g, Leo Von Faelz x Brandenburger, Nina & Timothy Gardner
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One of the eight US squad reserves for Aachen, FE Lifestyle has already jumped clear twice round here, and finished 12th in 2023. Two fifths at Maryland in 2022 and 2025 are his best five-star results, but his Kentucky 13th in the spring is equally impressive given the more competitive field. Top 15 is realistic, but time-faults will likely rule out a really high placing.
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44. Ema Klugman 28, AUS
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Chiraz, 13 gr g, Cayado x Casall, the Chiraz Syndicate & rider
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This is US-based Aussie Ema’s first event in the UK. Chiraz, who was produced in the UK by Nicola Wilson up to two-star, made his five-star debut at Kentucky this year, finishing 23rd with two stops. Runner-up at Maryland CCI4*-S and at a national advanced on their last two runs, but inconsistent in jumping phases and likely aiming for a completion here.
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45. Padraig McCarthy 49, IRL
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Lady Ophelia, 14 b m, unlisted x Over The River, Emma de Haan, Denis Hickey, Pamela Idelson & rider
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One of three nominated horses for Padraig on the Irish worlds longlist, this mare is a reliable cross-country performer whose half-sister Lady Amaro is a 1.60m showjumper. But her dressage lets her down and her most recent score of 51.4 at Burgham shows she’s not mellowing with age. A rare rider fall at Burghley in 2024 on their last run here.
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46. Robin Godel 28, SUI
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Dealer De La Bride, 13 db g, Made In Semilly x Calvaro Z, rider
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Robin has plenty of Nations Cup and championship form – he comes here fresh from the worlds – but this is his first stand-alone CCI5*. The Swiss train cross-country with five-time Burghley winner Andrew Nicholson so he should be well prepped. Realistically here for experience rather than a top result, but should make headway after the dressage.
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47. Laura Collett 36, GBR
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Bling, 13 ch m, Kannan x Bahamian Bounty xx, Yvonne Ferguson
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Beautifully bred by a 1.60m showjumping sire out of a thoroughbred. Bling’s half-brother is a five-time Flat winner. Originally intended as a hunter for her owner-breeder’s husband, Bling is proving a five-star diamond. Capable of 20s dressage, if Laura – who turns 37 on Burghley Monday – can keep the mare’s mind onside, and bidding to improve on 10th here last year.
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48. Tiana Coudray 38, USA
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D’Artagnan, 12 gr g, Diamant De Semilly x Cassini II, Kyrle Arscott, Annabelle James & rider
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Wiltshire-based Tiana was on the reserve list for Aachen with D’Artagnan. The pair have been in eye-catching form this year with third at Bramham CCI4*-L and fourth at Belsay CCI4*-S. Their dressage is erratic – can be 20s or 40s – and Tiana had a fall last time out at Burgham, but if their confidence is intact, a top-15 finish is well within their capabilities.
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49. Katie Magee 44, GBR
⭐️
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Treworra, 14 b g, Jaguar Mail x Tower Of Magic xx, Angela Hislop
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Beautifully bred for Burghley with 80% thoroughbred, the 17hh Treworra is a fast and brilliant jumper who hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in all eight runs this year. Last year’s British open champion, he had a rare run-out last Burghley, but was fifth at Badminton this spring. He is capable of a competitive dressage score and could go top five again.
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50. William Coleman 43, USA
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Very Dignified, 11 b m, Dignified Van’T Zorgvliet x Ricardo Z, Jerome Broussard, Gloria Callen & Elizabeth Lendrum
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Will, the reigning Kentucky CCI5* winner, makes his third visit to Burghley, bringing five-star debutant Very Dignified, who was second in Kentucky’s CCI4*-S class. This mare was direct reserve for the World Championships. An Irish-bred, produced up to four-star by Ireland’s Robbie Kearns to win Kilguilkey CCI4*-L in 2024, she is very much one to note.
51-56
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RIDER
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HORSE
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FORM
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51. Holly Richardson 32, GBR
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Bally Louis, 16 br g, unlisted x unlisted, Andrew, Julie & Sarah Wingfield
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One of two rides for Holly, who has a first-class degree in biomedical science and events full-time. Bally Louis has a somewhat chequered five-star career, not completing on his last three runs. However, he was 22nd here with a cross-country clear on his Burghley debut in 2023 and double clear at Hartpury CCI4*-S last time out puts him bang on form.
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52. Tom Jackson 33, GBR
⭐️
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United 36, 10 b g, Uccello x Espri, Michael Stenning
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Longlisted for the worlds after a dazzling five-star debut when fourth at Badminton, this 10-year-old is one of the most exciting young horses in the sport. Produced by Max Warburton up to three-star, he has never had a cross-country jumping penalty at any level and his dressage is steadily improving. Should challenge for the podium with more to come.
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53. Caroline Pamukcu 31, USA
⭐️
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HSH Blake, 11 bl g, Tolan R x Kannan, Mollie Hoff, Sherrie Martin, rider’s husband Deniz & rider
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Caroline rerouted Blake to Burghley after parting company midway round the course at Aachen and they are among the favourites. Striking to watch in the dressage, the Irish-bred is a prolific winner through the levels: the 2023 Pan-Am Games champion aged only eight, and runner-up (Kentucky) and fourth (Maryland) on his two CCI5* runs so far. Huge chance.
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54. Susie Berry 30, IRL
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John The Bull, 15 ch g, Luidam x Houmayoun xx, Helen Caton & rider’s mother Caroline
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Promising as a young horse, coming third at Blenheim, but was sidelined for 18 months after his five-star debut at Badminton 2022; this is his return to this level. This Irish squad reserve has decent four-star form (third behind London 52 at Bicton) but two run-outs at Hartpury last time are a concern. His damsire won the Group One Italian Derby.
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55. Tim Price 48, NZL
⭐️
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Falco, 17 b g, Cardenio 2 x Weinberg, Sue Benson & rider
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A surprise inclusion in this field after finishing 21st at the worlds with his customary double clear. Probably the best showjumper in the sport (he has two half-brothers jumping at 1.60m), he’s nearly always excellent in both other phases, though he might be slightly off the pace. Runner-up at Badminton this spring; every chance of another big result.
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56. Harry Meade 43, GBR
⭐️
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Cavalier Crystal, 16 b m, Jack Of Diamonds x Cavalier Royale, Charlotte & Peter Opperman
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This brilliant jumper has been third on all three runs at Burghley, and the only blip on her five-star record is when she stood on herself and tipped Harry off at Badminton in the spring. Their dressage mark will be their weak point, but they scored a 27.9 at CCI3*-S last time and whatever they score they should finish on it. Harry’s best chance of a win.
Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.