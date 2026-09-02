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Defender Burghley entries with Horse & Hound’s expert form guide for 2026

Our handy guide to Burghley entries contains the vital stats for every combination, plus H&H reporter Martha Terry’s form assessment for every pair, making it useful whether you are watching from home or at the event

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Holly Richardson and Ballyneety Silver Service clear a large white and blue table on the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2025 cross-country course
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)
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Welcome to Horse & Hound’s expert form guide featuring all Defender Burghley entries. Exclusively available for H&H subscribers, I have analysed the recent performances of all the horses and riders entered for Burghley to give you the full picture ahead of the competition.

Throughout Defender Burghley Horse Trials, we’ll be running H&H’s exclusive Burghley live news service starting with the first horse inspection on Wednesday 2 September. The live report will include analysis of the action throughout the event and interviews with the riders moments after each phase, so make sure you join us to keep abreast of the latest news as it happens.

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.