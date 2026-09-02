41. David Doel 33, GBR ⭐️ Galileo Nieuwmoed, 15 db g, Carambole x Harcos, Mary Fox, Gillian Jonas & rider With less than 50% thoroughbred, Galileo’s breeding belies impressive speed and stamina – he’s one of the fastest horses on the planet. This worlds longlisted pair have been close to winning a five-star several times – could this be the one? They’ve put last season’s cross-country blips behind them with ninth at Pau and third at Kentucky since and look bang on form.

42. Anthony Clark 52, GBR Ballinaguilkey Fortunus, 15 gr g, Fortunus Z x Positively xx, rider Anthony comes fresh from the veterans European Showjumping Championships in Denmark (winning team bronze and seventh individually) on another horse, but is more prolific on the eventing circuit. This horse is solid in both jumping phases, with many four-star clears, but time-faults are likely to rule out prize money on their five-star debut.

43. Jennie Brannigan 39, USA FE Lifestyle, 16 ch g, Leo Von Faelz x Brandenburger, Nina & Timothy Gardner One of the eight US squad reserves for Aachen, FE Lifestyle has already jumped clear twice round here, and finished 12th in 2023. Two fifths at Maryland in 2022 and 2025 are his best five-star results, but his Kentucky 13th in the spring is equally impressive given the more competitive field. Top 15 is realistic, but time-faults will likely rule out a really high placing.

44. Ema Klugman 28, AUS Chiraz, 13 gr g, Cayado x Casall, the Chiraz Syndicate & rider This is US-based Aussie Ema’s first event in the UK. Chiraz, who was produced in the UK by Nicola Wilson up to two-star, made his five-star debut at Kentucky this year, finishing 23rd with two stops. Runner-up at Maryland CCI4*-S and at a national advanced on their last two runs, but inconsistent in jumping phases and likely aiming for a completion here.

45. Padraig McCarthy 49, IRL Lady Ophelia, 14 b m, unlisted x Over The River, Emma de Haan, Denis Hickey, Pamela Idelson & rider One of three nominated horses for Padraig on the Irish worlds longlist, this mare is a reliable cross-country performer whose half-sister Lady Amaro is a 1.60m showjumper. But her dressage lets her down and her most recent score of 51.4 at Burgham shows she’s not mellowing with age. A rare rider fall at Burghley in 2024 on their last run here.

46. Robin Godel 28, SUI Dealer De La Bride, 13 db g, Made In Semilly x Calvaro Z, rider Robin has plenty of Nations Cup and championship form – he comes here fresh from the worlds – but this is his first stand-alone CCI5*. The Swiss train cross-country with five-time Burghley winner Andrew Nicholson so he should be well prepped. Realistically here for experience rather than a top result, but should make headway after the dressage.

47. Laura Collett 36, GBR Bling, 13 ch m, Kannan x Bahamian Bounty xx, Yvonne Ferguson Beautifully bred by a 1.60m showjumping sire out of a thoroughbred. Bling’s half-brother is a five-time Flat winner. Originally intended as a hunter for her owner-breeder’s husband, Bling is proving a five-star diamond. Capable of 20s dressage, if Laura – who turns 37 on Burghley Monday – can keep the mare’s mind onside, and bidding to improve on 10th here last year.

48. Tiana Coudray 38, USA D’Artagnan, 12 gr g, Diamant De Semilly x Cassini II, Kyrle Arscott, Annabelle James & rider Wiltshire-based Tiana was on the reserve list for Aachen with D’Artagnan. The pair have been in eye-catching form this year with third at Bramham CCI4*-L and fourth at Belsay CCI4*-S. Their dressage is erratic – can be 20s or 40s – and Tiana had a fall last time out at Burgham, but if their confidence is intact, a top-15 finish is well within their capabilities.

49. Katie Magee 44, GBR ⭐️ Treworra, 14 b g, Jaguar Mail x Tower Of Magic xx, Angela Hislop Beautifully bred for Burghley with 80% thoroughbred, the 17hh Treworra is a fast and brilliant jumper who hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in all eight runs this year. Last year’s British open champion, he had a rare run-out last Burghley, but was fifth at Badminton this spring. He is capable of a competitive dressage score and could go top five again.