Five-star winner heads to Burghley after World Championships run: ‘I’ve been guided by him and he’s very happy’

Fans will be thrilled to see Tim Price’s stalwart campaigner Falco in Britain again at Burghley, for what might be his final five-star

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Tim Price on Falco, a rider in black and white colours riding a bay horse, jumps a narrow fence made of yellow poles on red supports
Tim Price and Falco at the 2026 World Championships in Aachen
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tim Price has confirmed Falco will head to this week’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials (2-6 September).

Sue Benson‘s 17-year-old gelding ran at the eventing World Championships in Aachen three weeks ago, finishing 21st after a slightly disappointing performance, so there was a question mark about whether he would also line up at Burghley.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.