Burghley ‘ahead of the game’ on ground preparation to ensure ideal conditions for horses

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Derek di Grazia and Martyn Johnson at the Lion Bridge in Burghley Park
Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course designer Derek di Grazia and event director Martyn Johnson, pictured at the Lion Bridge.
(Image credit: DBHT/Matthew Roberts)

The entries are in and Defender Burghley Horse Trials is “ahead of the game” in ensuring ideal conditions for the horses during one of the driest summers on record.

The site build and construction of the 2026 cross-country course are well under way at the home of the Lincolnshire CCI5*.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.