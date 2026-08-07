Championships among events to cancel as dry conditions affect ground preparation

The British Riding Club national championships were due to take place on 5-6 September.

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Pictured a horse and rider showjumping on grass.
(Image credit: Alamy)

The British Riding Clubs (BRC) national championships have been cancelled, as the dry conditions in England take their toll.

The BRC team announced with “great disappointment” that the championships, due to take place in Lincolnshire on 5-6 September, are off. The competition had been due to run dressage and showjumping. The BRC horse trials championships at Swalcliffe went ahead on 1-2 August.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.