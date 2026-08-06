‘We’re hoping for a proper cross-country test,’ says Andrew Nicholson ahead of the world championships

H&H eventing columnist Andrew Nicholson on the Avenches Nations Cup and the Aachen worlds

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A grey horse jumps a wooden corner table in front of Blenheim Palace which is covered in scaffolding with a white cover
Swiss eventers are making their mark under Andrew Nicholson’s guidance, with Mélody Johner and Erin of particular recent note
(Image credit: Nico Morgan)

The eventing Nations Cup in Avenches a couple of weeks ago was a triumph for the Swiss, for whom I am cross-country coach. They hosted a great event and they won it!

There were more than 70 runners in the CCI4*-S, including the likes of Michael Jung and Julia Krajewski with their good horses. The only rider to make the time across country – she was bang on it – was Switzerland’s Mélody Johner on a former horse of mine, Erin, but there were a lot of clear rounds. I hope the course has a new design for the European Championships there next year.

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Andrew Nicholson
Andrew Nicholson
H&H eventing columnist

New Zealand five-star event rider Andrew Nicholson has won Burghley five times and took top honours at Badminton in 2017. He has won two Olympic team bronze medals and a team silver and is currently cross-country coach to the Swiss eventing team.