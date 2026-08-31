Title contender Felix Vogg is among the latest Defender Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals, as the field for this week’s event (2-6 September) takes shape.

Swiss Olympian Felix and the 15-year-old mare Cartania, owned by Phoenix Eventing SARL and her rider, won Maryland 5 Star last year and were eighth at Badminton Horse Trials in the spring.

Felix told H&H Cartania felt “a lot different” when he rode her after the eventing World Championships in Aachen, where he finished 22nd on Frieda, compared to before he went there.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“We did some blood work on her, which showed up she has a low red blood cell count, so it wouldn't be fair to her to go to Burghley,” he said, adding that he will re-route to the French five-star at Pau Horse Trials in late October.

“It is a real shame because she was in top form – her dressage, showjumping, was all very good at the moment – and we had high hopes but that’s how it is. We are happy we found out here at home [rather than after a long drive to Burghley] and hopefully we can give her a good run at Pau.”

Data analytics experts EquiRatings gave Felix and Cartania a 3% chance of victory at Burghley, a 10% chance of making the podium. Felix would have been Switzerland’s first Burghley winner.

Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals: Aussie rider is excited about heading home

Australia’s Sophia Hill has withdrawn would-be five-star debutant Tulara Baltango – owned by Caroline Duddy, Olivia Greenwood, Sophia and her parents Michelle and Ted Landy – citing that she’s decided to head home to Australia after a year of constant travelling.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sophia left her top horse Humble Glory (Hughie) in the USA after Maryland last year and shuttled between Australia and there to ride and compete him ahead of the World Championships, where they finished 14th.

“After a year of constant back and forth travelling, we are so excited now to be heading home to Australia,” she said.



“While we considered staying on for Burghley with Tulara Baltango, we have ultimately decided against this, and both Hughie and Tango are also Australia bound!

We are so excited to have them both coming home.”

Harry Meade is down to two rides, having pulled out his own and Mandy Gray’s Superstition, who was due to be the pathfinder. He still starts on Et Hop Du Matz and Cavalier Crystal.

Aaron Millar is also among the Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals, with Heidi Bates and Hilary Prewicki’s Friendship VDL, who was 11th at Badminton in the spring.

Excitingly, Tim Price’s stalwart campaigner Falco, owned by Sue Benson, remains in the field – Falco ran at the eventing World Championships this month, where his performance was somewhat disappointing for 21st. Having been second at Badminton in the spring, he will start among the favourites at Burghley.

There is a recent precedent for a horse going from a championship to Burghley and winning; Ros Canter did exactly that with Lordships Graffalo in 2024. The pair were part of Britain’s gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics that year, then scored their first Burghley victory.