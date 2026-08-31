Title contenders among four withdrawals from Burghley as final field takes shape: ‘A real shame’

Fifty-one pairs are set to go to post at Burghley this week; four withdrawals have been made since the draw was done

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Felix Vogg, a Swiss rider, rides Cartania, a dark brown horse, over a corner jump with brush over the top of it, in front of Badminton House
Felix Vogg and Cartania on the way to eighth at Badminton 2026
(Image credit: Nico Morgan Media)

Title contender Felix Vogg is among the latest Defender Burghley Horse Trials withdrawals, as the field for this week’s event (2-6 September) takes shape.

Swiss Olympian Felix and the 15-year-old mare Cartania, owned by Phoenix Eventing SARL and her rider, won Maryland 5 Star last year and were eighth at Badminton Horse Trials in the spring.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.